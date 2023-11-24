5 last-minute changes WWE can make at Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is just around the corner as Titanland is already hyped with the impending chaos the upcoming premium live event would bring. The promotion has already revealed the matches that are lined up for the premium live event’s latest installment, as these feature several of the company’s top superstars.

However, be it known that this is professional wrestling we are talking about, and anything can still possibly happen as the massive show approaches. To that note, here are just five of the possible last-minute changes that may shake up Survivor Series WarGames 2023.

#5. A WWE Superstar gets injured and replaced

Getting injured, whether it be in or outside the ring, is just one of the most unfortunate scenarios a professional wrestler could endure. WWE Superstars could either get sidelined from in-ring action for quite some time or their run as a wrestler could abruptly end because of it, which is even worse.

Let us just hope that none of the participants for this year’s Survivor Series WarGames suffer such a fate. Otherwise, people over at WWE's creative team would certainly scramble just to find a replacement for whoever superstar gets injured prior to the premium live event.

#4. Surprise stipulations

The lineup of matches for this year’s Survivor Series WarGames is all set, including the type of fight the participating superstars are getting themselves into. Although these bouts are already locked in, there is still the possibility that WWE's creative team could make a few tweaks before or even during the event.

Two of the total five matches are championship matches, while the other two are WarGames matches. The match between Santos Escobar and Carlito is a singles match, and this could be spiced up by WWE's creative team by throwing in a stipulation like the San Juan Street Fight during this year’s Backlash.

#3. More matches

As mentioned, there are currently five matches scheduled for the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event. However, this might change as the promotion could be contemplating adding more matches in the upcoming event.

The narratives behind each of the matches at the forthcoming event are, without a doubt, premium live event-worthy. Despite such a fact, there are still storylines involving other superstars that failed to make the cut to be part of the aforementioned event. A prominent example of this narrative is Shinsuke Nakamura, who led the fans to muse as to which superstar he is calling out in his recent vignettes.

#2. Shakeup in factions

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 could also be witnessing some surprise shakeups within the participating factions.

Things have been boiling up among The Judgment Day members, especially with the self-proclaimed leader of the group, Damian Priest. It is becoming clearer by the day that The Archer of Infamy is on his way out of the fearsome stable, and this year’s Survivor Series could be the perfect venue for his exit.

Another superstar who could be booted out from her stable is Damage CTRL spearhead Bayley. Similar to Priest, there were already subtle and obvious hints that she could be exiting the heel faction. In line with this, rumor mills are suggesting that The Role Model could be reverting to a babyface persona.

Drew McIntyre, who recently turned heel and aligned himself with The Judgment Day, could also be turning against the faction. His alliance with the fearsome faction could be just a one-off, and he might leave the team once he gets what he needs from them.

#1. A surprise return at Survivor Series WarGames 2023

Expand Tweet

It has been teased by Cody Rhodes and was later confirmed by WWE that Randy Orton will finally make his long-awaited return at this year’s Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event.

However, there have been rumors suggesting that CM Punk could be WWE-bound, and what better way to make his comeback than to do it at the aforementioned premium live event? What made wrestling fans and some pundits think of such is the fact that this year’s Survivor Series will be held in Rosemont, Illinois, which is northwest of Punk's hometown of Chicago.

Was the recent revelation of Randy Orton’s return to the promotion just a ploy to sway fans from thinking that the Second City Saint is also returning? We will not know until the dust of the upcoming premium live event has settled down.

Are you excited about the Survivor Series 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!