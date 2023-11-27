5 surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

WWE has already confirmed that both Randy Orton and CM Punk will be gracing this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW in Nashville, Tennessee. This will undoubtedly turn into a continuation of Saturday's Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event as fans are musing about the things that could go down during this episode of the red brand.

The recently concluded premium live event was indeed one of its wildest installments yet. Aside from the top-notch matches, fans were treated with the returns of sorely missed WWE Superstars, R-Truth, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

With that in mind, check out some of the plausible scenarios that could happen during RAW’s airing.

#5. R-Truth cutting a hilarious promo on this week's WWE RAW

As mentioned, R-Truth was one of the WWE Superstars who made a comeback during this year’s Survivor Series WarGames. A huge pop from the crowd can be heard during a backstage segment where he served as a peacemaker between the Pretty Deadly duo and the Alpha Academy’s Otis.

It sure is disheartening for R-Truth fans to see their hero return in a backstage segment during WWE’s final premium live event for 2023. With that in mind, R-Truth showing up during this week’s RAW will be a delight to fans. If such a spot is already planned, who among the red brand superstars will he try to break character now that he is back? Only time will tell.

#4. Randy Orton's welcome back party to be interrupted by The Judgment Day

It is expected that Randy Orton will be having an in-ring promo now that he is back in WWE. However, every wrestling fan knows that with every in-ring promo of a wrestler, the probability of it getting interrupted is very high.

There was a spot during the Men’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023 where Damian Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase was about to be cashed in, but this was thwarted when The Viper’s entrance theme hit. Orton turned the tide during the main event match as the babyface team consisting of Randy himself, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins bagged the win.

As for The Archer of Infamy and his Judgment Day crew, along with Drew McIntyre, they will not let this one pass. The villainous faction will likely be confronting Orton during his segment on Monday Night RAW.

#3. CM Punk getting interrupted/attacked by Seth Rollins

Expand Tweet

At Survivor Series WarGames 2023, WWE did what many thought was an impossible feat to pull off. Just as when everyone thought that it was all over, the entire Titanland got the shock of their lives when CM Punk made his long-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion.

While fans are ecstatic with it, some WWE Superstars are not all too pleased with what they have witnessed. One of them was the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

The clips of him are making the rounds online, flipping at the Second City Saint. Both fans and pundits are musing whether it is work or the Visionary is legitimately furious with the fact that Punk is back in the company.

Rollins even addressed it in the recent WWE Live Holiday Tour in Peoria, stating that he is “not gonna waste any more breath on somebody who's been gone for eight years and has done nothing but try to tear this place (WWE) down.”

If this is anything to go by, his livid reaction during the Survivor Series WarGames Premium Live Event could just be a work to hype things up between him and Punk since it will certainly be a mega match if these two clash inside the squared circle.

To that end, a confrontation between them is likely to happen on this week’s RAW.

#2. Drew McIntyre launches a sneak attack on Seth Rollins

Another scene that was captured after the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 main event was with the WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre, who stormed out of the Allstate Arena right before CM Punk made his entrance.

Numerous speculations were thrown in, but this could also be just work. The Scottish Warrior was also present during the November 26 WWE Live Holiday Tour, and like Seth Rollins, he addressed the huge loss that he and The Judgment Day suffered.

McIntyre has been in the pursuit of capturing another WWE gold, not to mention that he has some past issues with The Bloodline members. While Roman Reigns is on hiatus, the next best thing for him is the working horse champion, Seth Rollins.

Moreover, since The Architect allied with former Bloodline member Jey Uso, this would give him a reason to start a feud with the promotion's current Heavyweight Champion and this could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

#1. Either CM Punk or Randy Orton having an impromptu match on WWE RAW

Another possibility is either CM Punk or Randy Orton getting an impromptu match on this week’s WWE RAW. We have already seen how the latter never missed a beat during his return match at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and went on to win the match.

To that end, fans could be in for another treat this Monday, and if such a match gets booked, it will pretty much be against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest. This is because Orton was the reason The Archer of Infamy was not able to cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the aforementioned premium live event.

As for Punk, rumors are suggesting that he is the superstar being referred to by Shinsuke Nakamura in his cryptic vignettes. For those unaware, Nakamura has been calling out a superstar, though he did not drop his name. However, if some of the references are anything to go by, most of them point to Punk. If all those teases fit in the bag, will fans see a collision between The King of Strong Style and the Second City Saint during WWE RAW? Only time will tell.

What do you think could come to fruition on the next episode of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here