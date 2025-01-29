4 WWE Royal Rumble surprise returns nobody wanted

WWE Royal Rumble is a premium live event known for surprise returns and appearances. Many fans tune in for this reason, and while most returns have been met with positivity and excitement, some just weren't.

Edge, Bubba Ray Dudley, Rey Mysterio, Chelsea Green, Naomi, and Nia Jax, are just some of the biggest returns that happened at the WWE Royal Rumble throughout the years. Most of their appearances were met with excitement and delight, like most surprise returns. However, there have also been a few exceptions throughout the years.

For this list, we will look at four WWE Royal Rumble surprise returns nobody asked for:

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

#4. Kevin Nash at the 2014 Royal Rumble

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans don't look back at the 2014 Royal Rumble PLE fondly. Batista won the match that year despite many wanting to see Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson) win. Kevin Nash also randomly returned to the titular match.

Although Nash's return in 2014 was a surprise, it was still random and seemed out of place, especially since he only lasted for less than three minutes before being eliminated by Roman Reigns. This return was underwhelming compared to when he came back in 2011 as Diesel and entered a feud with CM Punk.

#3. Triple H at the 2016 Rumble

Expand Tweet

The 2016 Royal Rumble was memorable for a couple of reasons. The prize of the match for that year was changed, wherein Roman Reigns had to defend the WWE Championship against 29 other men. It also featured AJ Styles' debut and the return of Triple H.

The Game's entry at number 30 was met with cheers and delight from fans in attendance, especially when he eliminated Roman, who was still unpopular with the crowd at the time. However, the mood shifted when they realized that Dean Ambrose (AKA Jon Moxley) wouldn't win the match.

#2. Dolph Ziggler entered at number 30 in 2018

The 2018 Rumble was won by Shinsuke Nakamura and had some of the biggest final fours which featured The King of Strong Style, Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Finn Balor. While many were delighted to see the Japanese star win that year's match, many felt underwhelmed with Dolph Ziggler (AKA Nic Nemeth) appearing at number 30.

The 30th entry at the Rumble is usually one many look forward to as it mostly features returns and surprise entrants. However, Dolph didn't gain much reaction as he was only absent from the company for a month at the time. He also didn't spend much time as he was eliminated in just two minutes.

#1. Shane McMahon's 2022 return may have resulted in some backstage heat

The 2022 Rumble is unfortunately considered the worst in recent history. Many cited a predictable winner, Brock Lesnar, and a lack of big names in the match, which includes Bad Bunny, Johnny Knoxville, and Shane McMahon.

In 2022, Shane returned to WWE as entrant number 28 after being last seen a year ago. He lasted until the final three before being eliminated by The Beast Incarnate. He received criticism from fans after many claimed he booked himself to look stronger than other superstars. Reports of his booking allegedly led to frustrations with his father Vince McMahon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback