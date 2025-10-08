4 WWE Rumors we hope are true and 2 we hope aren’t

Welcome to the latest edition of WWE rumors we hope are true and we hope aren't. Over the past few days, multiple rumors have surfaced on the internet regarding Roman Reigns, John Cena, and others.As we move toward Crown Jewel 2025, let's discuss all the ongoing rumors and four WWE rumors we hope are true, as well as two we hope aren't.#4. Hope it's true: Roman Reigns' potential opponent at WrestleMania 42Chris @enforcerchris_LINKWrestlemania 42 📍London Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins End Of An Era 🔥Although we are miles away from WrestleMania 42, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE is planning a Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match for WrestleMania 42. Their source disclosed that the Stamford-based promotion is not booking a match between the former Shield members before, at the earliest, January next year.However, due to Royal Rumble 2026, things might get postponed, and we could finally get Reigns vs Rollins at Mania 42. We hope the rumor is true, as The OTC vs. The Visionary match is truly a WrestleMania-worthy matchup. Also, a major buildup will help the company to generate significant buzz for this showdown.#3. Hope it's true: Xavier Woods' WWE contract updateAccording to a report from Fightful Select, Xavier Woods has recently signed a new contract with WWE. The report revealed that the New Day member has signed a multi-year extension deal with the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.We hope that the rumor is true, as many talents are already leaving WWE, and Santos Escobar is the latest name on the list who has not re-signed with the company. Woods' contract renewal opens the possibility of a future New Day storyline involving Big E.#2. Hope it's not true: WWE reportedly not bringing back former World ChampionThe Triple H-led creative regime recently worked with the AAA promotion. Dominik Mysterio is even the AAA World Champion. However, the status of Alberto Del Rio remains uncertain, and according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Mexican star is not expected to be part of WWE &amp; AAA crossover storylines.The rumor is that WWE already had an inherited Del Rio's AAA deal. With no mention yet, it's unlikely that the company will use him in the near future. We hope that the rumor is not true, as Del Rio is one of the major stars in the Lucha Libre scenario.His inclusion in the AAA crossover storylines will make the situation more interesting to watch.#2. Hope it's true: Bronson Reed's new multi-year dealSimilar to Xavier Woods, Bronson Reed has already signed a new multi-year agreement with World Wrestling Entertainment. According to Fightful Select, the Tsunami re-signed a deal quite a long time ago.This indicates that the Triple H-led creative regime has long-term plans for The Vision member and has no intention of letting him go. We hope that the rumor is true, as Reed has emerged as a major highlight of RAW since joining Seth Rollins' faction.#1. Hope it's not true: John Cena's final opponent already revealedOn December 13, 2025, at Saturday Night's Main Event, John Cena will wrestle in a final showdown at Washington, DC. Although there is no official announcement yet for his last opponent, reports have revealed that Gunther will be the one who wrestles Cena for his last match.According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, The Game is planning to feature Cena vs. Gunther on December 13, 2025. We hope that the rumor is not true, as the Imperium Leader was already predicted to be Cena's final opponent a long time ago. So, if this comes true, then it will make his final match predictable, and it's unlikely that the 17-time World Champion will defeat the Ring General.#1. Hope it's true: Santos Escobar heading towards All Elite Wrestling Drainmaker @DrainBamagerLINKWOR: Multiple people within WWE expect Santos Escobar/Hijo del Fantasma to go to AEW.After rejecting WWE's new offer, Santos Escobar is now a free agent and can move to any other promotion of his choice. Reports disclosed that some people from the company expect Santos to move to All Elite Wrestling following his exit from the Triple H-led promotion.We hope that the rumor is true, as AEW might provide the former LWO star a platform to shine, similar to how they elevated Jon Moxley and Toni Storm.