4 WWE SmackDown stars Triple H MUST push 

WWE is a massive wrestling company. In fact, it is not only the largest pro wrestling promotion active today, World Wrestling Entertainment is also the largest company in the history of the industry.

The success that the promotion has found ever since Triple H took over the creative direction of the company cannot be overstated. There are more over stars who fans love or love to hate than at any point since the peak of the Attitude Era.

With that being said, not everybody is being pushed to their potential. Even some of the best bookers and writing teams will inevitably miss out on incredible talent. That applies to four names on Friday Night SmackDown in particular.

This article will take a look at four stars currently on the blue brand who are not being pushed at the level they should be utilized at. This includes a star who returned to the company last year, someone who has spent decades in the industry, and beyond.

Below are four WWE SmackDown stars Triple H MUST push.

#4. Andrade should be pushed much harder in WWE

Andrade is one of the best in-ring workers in pro wrestling today. He is a former United States Champion and NXT Champion who made his return to WWE last January. Before his return, he had been competing in All Elite Wrestling.

El Idolo is a member of the WWE SmackDown roster. He had an epic feud with Carmelo Hayes last year, but since then, has become a bit of a non-entity on the blue brand. Given how talented he is, that is extremely disappointing.

Still, there are signs that he could get a better push soon. Andrade has been attempting to convince Angel and Berto to leave Santos Escobar's side. If Los Garza do leave Santos behind and join up with Andrade, it could be a new start for El Idolo.

#3. Candice LeRae deserves a better push on the main roster

Candice LeRae is a pro wrestling veteran. She has been in the industry for decades now, having had a great run on the indies before eventually joining WWE through NXT. Now, she is part of the Friday Night SmackDown roster.

Before the past several months, LeRae was enjoying her most frequent screen time and arguably her biggest push in WWE. Granted, that push was as Nia Jax's lackey and as the Speed Women's Champion, but it is still better than where she had been.

With that being said, LeRae is too good to be consistently underutilized. Now, she is back to not appearing on television at all. Triple H needs to better utilize The Poison Pixie, as she has too much to offer to sit on the sidelines.

#2. Michin should be a champion by now

Expand Tweet

Michin is another veteran of the wrestling business. She started off on the indies, perhaps best known for being in CZW, before eventually making a name for herself in TNA Wrestling. Now, Michin is a star on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Like Candice, Michin received her biggest push to date over the past year, but it still falls short of where she should be. Michin has routinely challenged for various WWE titles, but The Blasian Baddie is yet to win one.

In retrospect, Michin arguably should've won the Women's United States Championship instead of Chelsea Green. That didn't happen, but hopefully she and B-Fab could potentially become the Women's Tag Team Champions in the future.

#1. Carmelo Hayes should become one of the top guys in the company

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes is an incredible pro wrestler. Not only is the former WWE NXT Champion fantastic in the ring, but he is also a good talker and has a lot of natural charisma. He is a star in every sense of the word. At least, he should be one.

The A-Champion was one of the first picks in the 2024 WWE Draft. This led many fans to believe that he'd have a big push on SmackDown. Instead, he has been in the middle of the card with no clear indication of upward movement. This is a shame.

While Hayes did win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, so did Mojo Rawley. This win doesn't guarantee a push is coming. It should, however, as Hayes should be at the top of the card. Hayes receiving a push just like Breakker would make a lot of sense, given his talent level.

