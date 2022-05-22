4 WWE stables that should reunite 

WWE is the king of the wrestling industry and the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. Their name attracts the best talents in the business, with many of them honing their craft with the company.

The WWE battlefield pits top superstars against each other for bragging rights and championships. However, it is not just singles competition that Vince McMahon and company promote. They also love some good multi-person matches, with tag teams and faction warfare just as entertaining and intense over at the big W.

Over the years, we have seen some legendary stables take to the ring and make a name for themselves in the industry. From nWo to D-Generation X, fans of wrestling have been spoiled by the most iconic factions taking names and setting examples in the ring.

While the members of many of the said teams have long retired, there are some who are active or are at an age where they could make a comeback. There is nothing fans would love more than a good reunion, and on that note, we take a look at four WWE stables that could potentially reunite to the delight of everyone.

#4. On our list of WWE stables that could get together one last time: The Legacy

A Legacy reunion would remind everyone of their, well, legacy

The Legacy is one of the most underrated WWE stables ever. What Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. did from 2008 to 2010 isn't talked about enough. They ran roughshod over the company and enjoyed success together.

With Rhodes returning to WWE as one of the biggest stars in the industry and Orton remaining as great as ever, a Legacy reunion is not the most improbable thing. The American Nightmare and The Viper reunited a couple of weeks ago on RAW, which means reunion is only missing one piece of the puzzle.

DiBiase Jr. is currently taking a hiatus from wrestling. If he were to return to WWE for one more run, a Legacy reunion would have to happen. They started out with Orton as the leader, but could get back together as equals.

#3. The New Day

If The New Day reunite, don't you dare be sour

While The New Day has not exactly disbanded, tragic circumstances have kept them from competing as a stable. Big E's horrific neck injury last March saw him ruled out of action immediately, leaving Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods to compete as a pair.

Big E currently finds himself on the sidelines with no clarity on when he will return to the ring. It is saddening to see one of WWE's top performers unable to do what he loves. If the powerhouse makes a comeback, the company must prioritise a reunion with Kingston and Woods and have the trio compete as The New Day for a while.

Such a reunion would stay true to the Power of Positivity the stable preaches, and would also give fans the chance to see one of their favorite teams in action on a weekly basis. Until then, we wish E a speedy recovery.

#2. Evolution

Randy Orton is the only Evolution member who is actively competing. Ric Flair, Batista and more recently Triple H retired, with the latter truly marking the end of an era.

However, with Flair confirming an in-ring return in the coming months, fans have been reminded once again that anything is possible in wrestling. Although HHH's medical problems make his in-ring return impossible, Batista is still in great shape and could come out of retirement if he pleases. Bringing Orton into the equation and adding Hunter as a manager, we have a new version of Evolution that has evolved to beat the odds.

Fans would go absolutely crazy if the four legends reunited for one last run. In their day, they were head and shoulders above their peers, and a reunion would show everyone that they have plenty left in the tank.

#1. The Shield

When Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins debuted in Survivor Series 2012, no one in their wildest dreams could have predicted the meteoric rise they would have in the industry. Together as The Shield, they dominated WWE and wrestling itself, and made a case for being the greatest trio wrestling fans have ever seen.

The Shield's final split came when Ambrose left WWE to join AEW. While there is no love lost between him and his former company, making a return to WWE is not the most outlandish thing this industry has ever seen. With his contract expiring this year, there is a possibility he will do the unthinkable and reunite with his WWE brothers.

Should 'Sierra, Hotel, India, Echo, Lima, Delta, SHIELD' echo across the arena once again, the wrestling interweb would simply break. It would be the biggest reunion by far, and we are all holding on to the hope that it will happen one day.

