4 youngest WWE Superstars with more than 1 million Instagram followers

WWE has a global, diverse fan base that is highly active on social media. Fans worldwide regularly keep up with their favorite Superstars on Twitter and Instagram.

Given the promotion's immense popularity and social media's alluring nature, many WWE Superstars have gained millions of followers. John Cena has 17.9 followers on Instagram. Women are not far behind either, as Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has 10.5 million followers.

Cena and Nikki have been in the spotlight for a long time, so their tremendous social media following is only natural. Even more impressive are the massive numbers garnered by some of the younger members of the WWE roster:

#4 Former WWE official, Sonya Deville, has 1.3 million followers on Instagram

While Sonya Deville may not be prominently featured on television, she has still amassed an enormous number of followers on Instagram. Even at the age of 28 and with limited opportunities, Deville has impressed many wrestling fans.

After being relieved of her duties as a WWE official by Adam Pearce earlier this year, Deville has struggled to find her footing on the main roster. She did insert herself into the RAW Women's Championship picture after WrestleMania 38, but her feud with Bianca Belair didn't do her much good and it ended abruptly.

The former WWE official is very active on Instagram, posting several photos monthly, keeping her fans up-to-date with some significant bits of her life.

#3 Judgement Day member, Rhea Ripley, has 1.4 million followers

Rhea Ripley tormenting Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley, one of the most dangerous and vile women on the roster, has amassed more than a million followers on Instagram. While these numbers may seem pale in comparison to other members, she is only 25, making her one of the youngest in the active locker room.

The former NXT Women's Champion is a member of Judgment Day, a trio that has taken everyone by storm. Due to the evil nature of the stable, her Instagram profile contains several ominous, dark-themed images befitting her character on live television.

Thus, Ripley effectively uses social media to fuel her storylines. Although her antics may agitate some, her talent, skill, and dedication have allowed her to amass quite a large fan base.

#2 Current SmackDown Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, has 1.8 million followers on Instagram.

Liv Morgan is beloved by the fans.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan is one of the most popular stars in the blue brand. A hardworking, passionate, and amiable member of the roster, Morgan is beloved by the WWE Universe. The 28-year-old has quite the following on Instagram, as her official account garners 1.8 million followers.

The former member of the Riott squad has had a career-defining year as she won the SmackDown Women's Championship at Money in the Bank. Although controversially, Morgan would later retain her title against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Given the attention she's received lately, her popularity has only grown.

Even at such a young age, Morgan has achieved a lot of fame and love. Her fan-following will only rise if she is pushed with the same vigor on television.

#1 Logan Paul has 23.5 million followers on Instagram

Although he may be a new addition to the main roster, Logan Paul is overwhelmingly popular. The 27-year-old recently defeated The Miz in his debut match at SummerSlam.

Before wowing wrestling fans, he entertained fans all over the globe in the world of mixed martial arts and through his YouTube channel, which has a staggering 23.5 million subscribers. Given his uncanny capacity to entertain, Paul is one of the most popular personalities globally.

Owing to his recent affiliation with WWE, the YouTube sensation will now have more of the spotlight in some of sports-entertainment's biggest spectacles.

