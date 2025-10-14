3 WWE stars AJ Styles MUST face before retiring

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles is undoubtedly one of the biggest pioneers in the entire industry, making headlines with his performances near his retiement. From his groundbreaking run in TNA to his sensational WWE run since 2016, The Phenomenal One has managed to keep the WWE Universe on the edge of their seats while he is in the squared circle.

Over two decades, he’s battled legends across generations, including the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins, and more, proving time and again that he is one of the greatest names to ever step foot in the squared circle.

However, the clock is now ticking on his remarkable journey. During the WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show recently, Styles officially revealed that he plans to retire from in-ring competition in 2026. With just a few months of his in-ring career now left, let’s check out a few massive names that the Phenomenal One MUST face before leaving his boots in the squared circle.

#3. Randy Orton

AJ Styles and Randy Orton had an intense rivalry a few years ago, and a showdown between both men once again would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Both Styles and Orton are nearing their retirement and would love to have a clash with each other once again before they call it a day.

With Styles having just a few months left in his career, he could begin a storyline with Orton for one last clash with the Viper, potentially just as a callback to their legendary rivalry in the past.

#2. WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is another name that has proved time and time again why he is addressed as one of the greatest in-ring competitors of all time. Both Rollins and Styles go way back during their time in the independent circuit, and share a lot of in-ring memories with each other.

Styles and Rollins have squared off multiple times in the WWE ring as well, and every match between them has turned out to be stunning. Considering the history between both men and the chemistry they have with each other in the squared circle, one last match between both men would undoubtedly be a treat to watch for millions around the world.

#1. JeVon Evans

WWE NXT’s JeVon Evans has stolen all the spotlight since his debut in the company. His in-ring performances have turned out to be phenomenal, making him one of the biggest names on the brand in a matter of months. Evans is known for his high-flying skills and incredible character work, and reminds a lot of AJ Styles when the latter made his debut in the industry.

Considering the likeness between both men and their style of work, AJ Styles must face Evans in a singles match before his retirement, to probably pass the torch and enhance the star’s status in the industry. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for Styles ahead of his retirement.

