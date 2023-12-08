4 WWE stars (apart from The Bloodline) who need to be cautious about Randy Orton

WWE has been shaken up. At Survivor Series: WarGames, just about two weeks ago, three legends of the industry returned. CM Punk, R-Truth, and Randy Orton all reappeared on television after being absent for various reasons.

Orton's return has arguably been the most interesting so far. The Viper immediately interacted with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW last Monday. From there, he appeared on Friday Night SmackDown where he signed a contract to join the brand full-time.

The Legend Killer's target in the company is The Bloodline. He has made it clear that he intends to take them out one by one. While that should make for compelling television, there are other stars in the company who need to be wary.

The Viper could very well strike any number of superstars, whether they're affiliated with The Bloodline or not. This article will look at a handful of performers who should be concerned with Orton now being part of SmackDown and what it could mean for their own safety.

Below are four WWE stars (apart from The Bloodline) who need to be cautious about Randy Orton:

#4. LA Knight needs to watch his back

LA Knight is the biggest surprise story in all of professional wrestling. The Megastar, just over a year ago, was a manager named Max Dupri. He led a group known as The Maximum Male Models, which was effectively a ragtag stable.

While that was unfortunate, he, thanks to Triple H taking over the company's creative direction, returned to the LA Knight name and persona. From there, Knight put in enough work in WWE to captivate the audience. This led to a groundswell of support which has skyrocketed him in the promotion.

Knight recently battled Roman Reigns in the main event of Crown Jewel 2023. He lost thanks to interference from The Bloodline and has vowed to get them back. Similarly, Orton has been doing the same thing. This caused the two to unite last week against Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

While fans may think The Megastar and The Viper are a dream team, Knight and the audience need to remember Orton's character. He will turn on somebody at the drop of a hat. Knight could eat an RKO out of nowhere at any given moment. The feud could then be quite entertaining, however.

#3. Austin Theory & #2. Grayson Waller, A-Town Down Under are making enemies

Austin Theory is an extremely arrogant WWE Superstar, but he has accolades to back it up. Not only is Austin a former Money in the Bank briefcase holder, but A-Town's Finest has managed to hold the coveted United States Championship on two separate occasions.

The young star has recently formed a tag team with another arrogant and obnoxious wrestler in Grayson Waller. Known as A-Town Down Under, the duo never stop running their mouths.

They make enemies everywhere they go and are likely the most despised stars both in and out of the WWE locker room. Their annoying behavior could make an enemy of the legend.

Orton is likely impatient and not interested in listening to the self-absorbed egomaniacs go on and on about themselves. As a result, if he has to suffer listening to them talk for too long, The Legend Killer may strike and hit either man with the RKO. In fact, he could hit both at the same time. If Owens punched both, an RKO to the duo is certainly feasible.

#1. Logan Paul, the WWE United States Champion

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel

The final entry on this list is another extremely arrogant and obnoxious superstar. This one has less experience than virtually anybody else on WWE's main roster, but is already a top star. Of course, the person in question is Logan Paul.

The Maverick is one of the most frustrating talents in the world. He is extremely unlikable and flat out cruel to so many. Despite that, there's no denying he's unbelievably talented. With just a handful of matches under his belt, Logan already has a WWE championship.

While having the belt is certainly impressive, it could also be what leads him to Randy Orton. The Viper will undoubtedly want championship gold now that he's back in World Wrestling Entertainment.

If Orton opts to go for the United States Championship, The Maverick could be in big trouble. Could Logan eat the RKO and lose his coveted prize sooner rather than later? Time will tell!

