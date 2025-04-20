4 WWE stars who could be Bayley’s mystery attacker 

Former WWE Women's Champion Bayley has been ruled out of WrestleMania 41 ahead of her match tomorrow. The Role Model was looking to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Lyra Valkyria, but she was attacked by a mystery assailant just hours before the show.

Ad

WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has announced that there will indeed be a match and has given Lyra 24 hours to find a new partner. Be that as it may, her new partner could either be a returning Becky Lynch or Alexa Bliss.

In this article, we will list four names that could be Bayley's mystery attacker.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

#4. Becky Lynch

It's quite hard to believe, but Becky Lynch could also be Bayley's mystery attacker. The Man has unfinished business with Liv Morgan, and she may have pulled this attack on Bayley to insert herself into the match against Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Trending

Becky hasn't been in WWE since May last year, when she lost the Women's World Title match to Liv Morgan on Monday Night RAW. Soon after, her contract with the promotion expired, and she has been expected to return to WWE since that day. Therefore, Becky Lynch might have secretly taken down Bayley to script her WWE return against The Judgment Day duo.

#3. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

The needle of suspicion also points towards Liv and Raquel since they were the ones standing beside her when Bayley was writhing in pain on the floor. While Adam Pearce did inquire the duo about their possible involvement in the attack, they were quick to deny it. Liv could have secretly asked Raquel to take down Bayley to reduce one opponent at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

#2. Former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax

Nia Jax is another superstar who could be behind the attack on Bayley. The Irresistible Force has defeated The Role Model twice in their last two encounters, and she may have attacked her once again to reignite their rivalry. Additionally, she could have executed the attack on Bayley to prevent her from winning the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Surprisingly, Nia Jax has been absent from the promotion since Elimination Chamber 2025, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae to take on her former partner, Tiffany Stratton, and Trish Stratus in a match. After losing the bout, Jax disappeared from the promotion.

#1. Roxanne Perez

The biggest suspicion falls on Roxanne Perez, who has been on rough terms with Bayley recently. The two had several heated exchanges in the last few weeks, with Bayley appearing on NXT to give some lessons to Roxanne and also winning the NXT Women's Championship. After failing to capture the title at NXT Vengeance Day, The Role Model returned to the main roster.

Ad

It was believed that she would face off against Roxanne Perez at WrestleMania 41 in a one-on-one match after The Prodigy's debut on the main roster. However, the storyline never kicked off on RAW, and Roxanne went back to NXT after Elimination Chamber.

She could have laid this attack on Bayley to further her rivalry with The Role Model. In this week's episode of RAW, Roxanne Perez might emerge as the mystery attacker. The two could then go on to face each other at the Backlash Premium Live Event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More