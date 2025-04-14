Nia Jax fuels WWE return speculation

Nia Jax fueled her WWE return speculation with an interesting post ahead of tonight's edition of RAW. The Irresistible Force is not scheduled to compete at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Jax has been absent from WWE television since Elimination Chamber 2025 on March 1. She teamed up with Candice LeRae at the premium live event in a losing effort to Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus. Even though Nia has not been involved in the build for WrestleMania, she is still featured on the poster for the event.

The former Women's Champion took to her Instagram story today and shared the poster for WrestleMania 41 with her featured on it, adding to the speculation that she could be returning soon. You can check out her update in the image below.

Jax shared an interesting update ahead of tonight's RAW. [Image credit: Nia Jax's Instagram story]

Jax had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion before Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her earlier this year. Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and will be challenging Stratton for the title this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

Major update on Nia Jax's WWE absence

There has been a major update regarding Nia Jax's absence from television on the road to WrestleMania.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Live Q&A show, WrestleVotes provided an update on Jax's status. The wrestling insider shared that the 40-year-old was not cleared to compete, and that is why she has not been featured on television.

"Nia Jax has been, I want to phrase this properly, not cleared. That's the best way I could put it. She was due to be cleared, I believe, two weeks ago. I don't know if that's happened. Obviously, she's not been on TV, don't know if it was an injury or whatnot. However, I do know internally she has not been cleared for action, which is why she hasn't been on TV." [From 26:49 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Jax won the Queen of the Ring last year and became WWE Women's Champion by defeating Bayley at SummerSlam 2024. Only time will tell when the former champion will return to action.

