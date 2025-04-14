WWE advertises absent star for WrestleMania; drops potentially massive spoiler

WWE WrestleMania week is upon us, and the rumors of surprise returns and possible debuts have been making rounds throughout the internet. This year's official poster of The Show of Shows shared by Netflix seems to have dropped a potential return spoiler.
As seen from the poster below, this year's poster features a number of stars, including John Cena, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Gunther, and Jey Uso, but there is also Nia Jax, who has been absent from WWE TV since Elimination Chamber: Toronto.
The Irrestibable Force isn't advertised for WrestleMania or scheduled for a match. Of course, this doesn't mean it won't happen since there is still a week left to go until the biggest event of the year.
There is also the chance that Nia Jax could interfere in one of the scheduled matches, including Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton or Jade Cargill vs. Naomi.
Will Nia Jax return at WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend?
WWE has several options with Nia Jax since the former Women's Champion could pick up her feud with Tiffany Stratton, as she was the last woman she faced before her recent hiatus.
Jax recently confirmed that she wasn't injured, so there is no real reason why she wasn't booked for the show, but it seems it could have been a creative decision. There's also the chance that there were initially plans for the real-life Bloodline member to be part of WrestleMania, and they have since changed, which is why she has remained on the poster.
The former Women's Champion has also teased potentially teaming up with Naomi since the two women are family. However, there has been nothing more than her social media comments, and it seems as though The Glow has been able to show a new side of her as a heel. It remains to be seen if this was an error or a spoiler for the show.