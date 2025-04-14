5 ways Nia Jax could return at WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Nia Jax has not competed in a match since Elimination Chamber 2025. She teamed up with Candice LeRae at the premium live event, but the duo lost to Trish Stratus and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Despite her absence from television, The Irresistible Force was featured on the poster for WrestleMania 41. The veteran may decide to make an appearance at The Show of Shows despite not being scheduled for a match.

Listed below are five ways Nia Jax could return at WWE WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

#5. Nia Jax could help Naomi at WWE WrestleMania

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Naomi is scheduled to square off against Jade Cargill in a singles match at WrestleMania 41 this weekend. The Glow has been revealed to be responsible for the heinous attack on Cargill last year, and the former AEW star has been out for revenge since her return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Nia Jax has had issues with Cargill in the past and even attacked the former Women's Tag Team Champion in front of her daughter. Jax could renew her rivalry with Jade Cargill by helping Naomi pick up the victory at WrestleMania. The 32-year-old recently suffered her first pinfall loss in the company at the hands of Liv Morgan, and may be in danger of getting pinned again at the biggest show of the year.

#4. She might form a female version of The Bloodline

Nia Jax had a dominant 2024, but this year has not started well for the veteran. The former champion may decide that she requires a faction on SmackDown, which could end her alliance with Candice LeRae.

Jax, Naomi, and Tamina could form a female version of The Bloodline and show up at WrestleMania to cause chaos. Tamina hasn't been in action since 2023, but the 47-year-old might return for one final run beginning this weekend.

#3. Jax may interfere in the Women's World Championship match

SmackDown - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY will be competing in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn the title opportunity, and Rhea Ripley was recently added to the match after weeks of complaining.

Nia Jax could still hold a grudge against Ripley for defeating her at Saturday Night's Main Event earlier this year and may decide to interfere in the match to prevent The Eradicator from becoming champion. There are no disqualifications in Triple Threat matches, and Jax might be planning on attacking Ripley during the title match.

#2. The veteran could ruin the Women's Tag Team Championship match

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet match this past Friday night on SmackDown to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo will be challenging The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the title at WrestleMania 41 this weekend.

Nia Jax could be furious that she and Candice LeRae were not included in the Gauntlet match on SmackDown. Jax and LeRae might interfere in the Women's Tag Team Championship match at The Showcase of The Immortals and cost Bayley and Lyra Valkyria their chance to capture the title.

#1. She could help Charlotte Flair become WWE Women's Champion

SmackDown - Source: Getty

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton has become extremely personal over the past few weeks. Both stars went off-script earlier this month on SmackDown, and Stratton poked fun at Flair for having three unsuccessful marriages. Flair responded by jumping The Buff Barbie in the parking lot this past Friday night on the blue brand.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Nia Jax on the January 3 episode of SmackDown to become WWE Women's Champion. Nia Jax may decide to get revenge on Stratton and help Charlotte Flair capture the title at WrestleMania 41.

