4 WWE stars who can challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW

Jey Uso did the unthinkable at WWE WrestleMania 41 when he made RAW’s top champion, Gunther, tap out. In doing so, the OG Bloodline member won the World Heavyweight Championship.

Jey will be Yeeting his way to RAW this week, where he will likely celebrate his win. He could come across some superstars who will have their eyes set on his title.

A top name could either challenge the new World Heavyweight Champion for a match on the episode of RAW itself or offer to fight him for the title at a later date. In either case, Triple H will look to give Jey Uso a big win to cement him as a top champion.

Check out the four WWE stars who could challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship on RAW.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser deserves some big matches on WWE RAW

Gunther lost the World Heavyweight Title after a decent fight against Jey Uso. The Ring General could possibly take a break from the ring after a good title run, and Triple H will probably keep him away from Jey for some time.

Ludwig Kaiser could step into The Ring General’s role on RAW and get a big push. Europe’s Finest Export could demand a shot at the title after Gunther drops out of the race.

It would be great to see Kaiser stand up for a world title shot right after his leader’s loss. He could give the World Heavyweight Champion a good match and also help cement him as a top champion.

#3. El Grande Americano scored a big win at WrestleMania 41

El Grande Americano is running one of the best heel gimmicks on RAW. He has shown what being a luchador is all about in WWE.

Americano’s big win against Rey Fenix at WrestleMania 41 after Rey Mysterio’s injury could give the newcomer a shot at a top title. He could confront Jey Uso on Monday and demand a championship match right after WrestleMania.

Americano could give The Yeet Master a good fight and a successful first title defense. It would be a good move to have Jey fight someone from the mid-card to help elevate the star.

#2. Sheamus returns on Monday night to face Jey Uso

Sheamus sat out of WrestleMania 41 after offering to face Randy Orton at The Show of Shows in a social media post. WWE may have some plans for him after WrestleMania 41.

The Celtic Warrior could return on RAW after WrestleMania and get in Jey Uso’s face as a heel. He could challenge Jey to a match for the title on the very same night, and their rivalry could continue up until Backlash.

WWE has used Sheamus to elevate many superstars in recent years. The Celtic Warrior would be a natural in the world title picture, and he could play a great heel character opposite Jey Uso to elevate him as the top champion.

#1. Logan Paul is one of the top heels in WWE

The arrogant Logan Paul scored a big win over AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. His victory will have him boasting on RAW for several weeks.

The Maverick is another top heel who thinks that he is good enough for the world title picture. That could see him confront the brand’s biggest babyface on Monday night.

The two men could have a mic battle, leading to a full-blown rivalry. Logan Paul could get his world title rivalry that could stretch all the way to Backlash and help keep Jey Uso busy for some time.

