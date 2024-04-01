4 WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 40 - Newly turned star, long-time rival, and more

The Judgment Day has had quite the run in WWE. The faction first formed in 2022 under the leadership of Edge. The Hall of Famer quickly recruited Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to his faction, but things went awry once Finn Balor joined. Priest, Balor, and Ripley kicked Edge out and the rest has been history.

Today, the group features five active members. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley remain in the stable. Dominik Mysterio joined in late 2022 and then JD McDonagh eventually joined the fold in 2023.

As a collective, the faction has been tremendously successful. Even now, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Priest holds the Money in The Bank briefcase, and Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. Still, the group could find a way to get even better.

The best way of The Judgment Day to improve is for it to grow further. This article will take a look at a handful of performers who could potentially be the next to join the devious stable, which would likely happen post-WrestleMania. This includes a newly turned star, somebody who recently returned, and even an NXT wrestler. Who could join the group following WrestleMania?

Below are four WWE stars who can join The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 40.

#4. Liv Morgan could finally make peace with Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan is a successful and popular WWE star. She is a former Women's Money in The Bank winner who went on to cash in the briefcase successfully for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Miracle Kid cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win that coveted prize.

Morgan has a long history with The Judgment Day. Prior to Finn Balor joining the group, she teamed up with The Prince and AJ Styles to fight the stable. Her issues were with Rhea, who she still despies to this very day.

Despite their issues together in WWE, many fans believe they should reunite. Liv 4 Brutality could end up back together if Morgan were to turn heel and join The Judgment Day. Given that Liv can't seem to get her hands on Rhea in any other way, perhaps she can go with the old adage, "if you can't beat them, join them."

#3. Andrade has teased interest in the group

Andrade is one of the best talents in the entire world. He is smooth, yet hard-hitting. He can do lucha, power, and everything else in between. Andrade is a former WWE United States Champion and NXT Champion, meaning he'd held some important gold throughout his career.

The talented performer spent years away from the company, working primarily in Mexico and for All Elite Wrestling. He made his return in the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and later signed with WWE RAW. Since joining the red brand, he has been seen with Dominik Mysterio on several occasions.

Given that Andrade has already been teased as potentially joining the group, he could very well be the next member. Andrade joining the feared faction could be a major moment on the RAW after WrestleMania. From there, he can chase championship glory with Judgment Day having his back.

#2. Candice LeRae recently turned heel on WWE programming

Candice LeRae is a very underrated performer. She has been wrestling for decades now, but only truly found mainstream success recently. While on NXT, she was one-half of the Women's NXT Tag Team Champions, but is yet to hold gold on the main roster.

The Poison Pixie has been showing a different side of herself lately, which is where her mainstream success comes in. After mostly being absent from television, or losing throughout her WWE main roster run, a new heel version of LeRae has been leading The Poison Pixie to win after win on Monday Night RAW.

Recently, a picture of Rhea Ripley and Candice LeRae posing together has been floating around social media. Fans are now wondering if the two could unite on television. Given Candice's new heel persona, joining the devious faction seems like a real possibility. This could be what gets her to the next level.

#1. Lyra Valkyria and Rhea Ripley have mutual respect

Lyra Valkyria is a phenomenal performer currently signed to the WWE NXT brand. She started in the company via NXT UK, but has quickly risen through the ranks on the developmental brand, capturing the imagination of fans all over the world.

The Irish star is the NXT Women's Champion. She won the prized title by defeating Becky Lynch, the same Lynch who is challenging Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, Lyra and Rhea have crossed path a few times. The pair wrestled and even showed mutual respect for each other. Things did get more heated later, but the respect likely remains. If it does, Rhea could recruit Lyra to join The Judgment Day. Another title in the faction is a good thing for the entire stable.

