4 WWE stars who can do the 'Kofi Kingston' spot at Royal Rumble 2024

Kofi Kingston is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of the modern era. He started his career as the Sports Entertainment titan under the ECW brand. The New Day member later moved to RAW and has gone on to win numerous titles across every brand since then.

While he has won gold on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, Kingston is perhaps most fondly remembered for his performances in the Royal Rumble match over the years. The athletic and charismatic personality often does incredible feats of athleticism or downright genius and creative spots to stand out.

Though Kofi has never won the Royal Rumble match, his unique spots have become a part of folklore. However, Kingston is getting old and has seemingly toned down that particular aspect of his in-ring arsenal.

Thankfully, World Wrestling Entertainment is filled with extremely talented performers who are chomping at the bit to take that memorable spot. This article will take a look at four superstars who could end up taking the ''Kofi Kingston'' spot if he opts against continuing his mind-bending high spots at this year's show.

Below are four WWE Superstars who can do the ''Kofi Kingston'' spot at Royal Rumble 2024:

#4. Naomi could return to WWE and do an impressive spot

Naomi is an extremely talented performer who was once an active star in WWE. During her time with the company, she managed to win the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. Naomi is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

Unfortunately, Naomi infamously walked out of WWE alongside Sasha Banks in 2022. Almost two years later, many believe that the former Knockouts Women's Champion will soon be returning to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut.

While Kofi is known for his impressive Royal Rumble spots, Naomi has had her fair share too. If she does return for the Women's Royal Rumble Match, Naomi could pick up from where she had left off and carry the torch passed on by The New Day member.

#3. Kelani Jordan from NXT recently did something similar

Kelani Jordan is one of the brightest up-and-coming stars in all of WWE. She is still around a year into her career but has already had marquee matches with stars such as Blair Davenport. She has even competed at premium live events.

Interestingly, Jordan has already pulled off a Kofi-like spot in WWE. During a recent Women's Battle Royal on NXT, Kelani found herself on the announce table without having her feet touch the floor. She walked around the barricade before jumping onto the steel steps to avoid elimination.

Given the fact that Jordan has already taken a page out of Kofi Kingston's playbook, she could enter the Women's Royal Rumble match and attempt to do it in front of a bigger audience. While she may not be ready for the main roster, a one-off showcase could be huge for her young career.

#2. Ricochet is tremendously athletic

Ricochet at SummerSlam

Ricochet is one of the most impressive athletes in all of pro wrestling. The Human Highlight Reel is also a former multi-time champion. Ricochet has a triple crown of mid-card titles, having previously won the North American Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and United States Championship.

The high-flying Ricochet has recently been off television. His last match on TV was during the November 6th edition of Monday Night RAW. He is healthy, however, as he remains active on the live event scene.

There's a chance that Ricochet will return to WWE programming for the Royal Rumble match. He could then take over Kofi's role as the highlight of the battle royale, ultimately making daring saves and unexpected athletic feats.

#1. Katana Chance has done it before

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

Katana Chance is a former American Ninja Warrior who turned into a WWE Superstar. She formed a tag team with Kayden Carter while on NXT. The pair went on to win the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles before joining the main roster last year.

The talented pair recently reached the top of the mountain as a female tag team. Katana and Kayden defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on a recent episode of Monday Night RAW to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Chance is known for her incredible athleticism. She has shown signs of being able to pull off Kofi-level spots in the past. Katana could do the same this year if she's in the Women's Royal Rumble match.

