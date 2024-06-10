4 WWE stars who can retire Brock Lesnar

It has been almost a year since Brock Lesnar last appeared in WWE. The Beast Incarnate hasn't been seen on live TV since SummerSlam 2023 and it is unclear if and when he will wrestle again for the Stamford-based promotion.

Brock Lesnar has been off WWE as he was allegedly alluded to in the lawsuit that former WWE employee Janel Grant filed against Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Even though his name is not part of the lawsuit, the description purportedly fit the former WWE Champion, who has been away from the company since last summer.

However, he could return to the company eventually, even if this would be for one final match, where his career could be on the line. With that in mind, we take a look at four superstars that could retire Brock Lesnar.

#4. Braun Strowman

The two have history, as they collided at the 2017 No Mercy Premium Live Event for the Universal Title. They are considered two of the best larger wrestlers in the business, so it would make sense for both to re-ignite their feud.

With The Monster Among Men now in his second stint with the company, facing Brock Lesnar and retiring him would be a major push in his singles career. They even have history of trading stiff shots during an in-ring encounter to draw upon to help build their feud.

#3. Oba Femi

Oba Femi on his way to cause mayhem

At the age of 22, he is already the NXT North American Champion and his great potential makes him one of the next best things in WWE. Oba Femi will soon move to the main roster and looks ready to make the difference, either on RAW or SmackDown.

This would be a dream match for Oba Femi, who has named Brock Lesnar as one of his favorites wrestlers in WWE and what a statement it would be for him if he retired The Beast Incarnate.

"Brock Lesnar is one of the ones that comes to mind, of course. I kind of model my wrestling style after him a little bit. But my favorite is Triple H, my boss," Femi said in an interview with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, via Yahoo Sports.

#2. Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker has wreaked havoc ever since moving to the main roster and particularly on WWE RAW in late April. He has yet to challenge for a major title, but has dominated every opponent he has faced. He has also seemingly started a feud with RAW GM Adam Pearce, who didn't put him in the King of the Ring tournament qualifiers.

Breakker has already drawn comparisons to Brock Lesnar for his wrestling skills and the manner he performs inside the ring, so a match against him would elevate the young wrestler even further.

If The Beast Incarnate is back for one last match, fans can assume that Breakker will be among the short-list of candidates to face him.

#1. Gunther

This match was rumored to happen at WrestleMania 40, yet the allegations inferred against Lesnar, though he was not named, in Grant's lawsuit seemingly changed the plans. Still, it remains a dream match for Gunther, who is considered one of the top wrestlers in WWE right now.

"I always get portrayed as that, as the NXT UK Champion, the Intercontinental Champion, I was like the final boss of that division. And Brock, for a long time, was the final boss of the whole company. So I always saw myself in my future to be in a similar position to him, and to be that, you've got to get in the ring with that guy. We'll see if there's a chance for it to happen again. I'm more than up for it. How the situation is exactly right now, I'm really not that informed about it, to be honest. I think we had that one face off in the Royal Rumble, the reaction that was there and that was a confirmation for me," Gunther told The Daily Mail, via Sports Illustrated.

Gunther is already considered a title contender in WWE and having the opportunity to retire Brock Lesnar would further push his singles career.

