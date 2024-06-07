Vince McMahon was the first to tell WWE Hall of Famer that he was joining legendary faction with The Rock

Former Chairman Vince McMahon gave the final go-ahead for virtually everything on WWE television for the past few decades. Fans wouldn't know that now, considering how much he has been pushed away following the controversy, but a Hall of Famer said that it was McMahon who informed him that he would be joining a legendary faction with The Rock.

The legend and Hall of Famer is none other than Mark Henry. On Busted Open Radio on May 27, he revealed that his deal with AEW was expiring the next day and that he wouldn't be renewing it.

In an exclusive interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (interview currently on Fightful Select), Mark Henry discussed his run with The Nation of Domination - a faction that truly gave The Rock his breakthrough moment in 1997.

Mark Henry revealed that Vince McMahon was the first person to inform him that he was joining the faction, and Ron Simmons and The Rock informed him after that. Henry was actually under the impression that it would be a one-off appearance.

Vince McMahon is reportedly no longer allowed in the WWE HQ

As mentioned above, considering how the last two years have played out, it's almost hard to believe that McMahon had a legacy of four decades as the most important man in the business. Now, following all the controversy and the Janel Grant lawsuit, WWE under TKO seems to want nothing to do with him.

Speaking to Conrad Thompson on The Insiders podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci revealed that Vince McMahon isn't even allowed in the WWE Headquarters, including the gym that was specifically designed for him.

"He [Vince McMahon] can't even walk in the building. That's crazy that you drive by that building [and] you got that big championship belt. He always wanted us from day one because we were in two different buildings. We had the corporate office on exit nine, and then we were right down the street from the corporate office. Our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream—to have us under one roof. The dream came, and he's not even a part of it anymore," he said.

Tommy Carlucci seemed more shocked at the fact that the headquarters being under one roof was McMahon's idea, and he was shocked to see the way his legacy has been treated and brushed to the side by TKO.

