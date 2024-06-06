WWE has banned Vince McMahon from one of his biggest creations, reveals ex-employee

WWE seems to be fully committed to cutting ties with Vince McMahon following the Janel Grant lawsuit that he was hit with earlier this year. According to an ex-employee, the company has taken it a step further and banned him from one of his big creations.

Ex-WWE employee Tommy Carlucci worked with WWE until his release in 2020, wearing several hats behind the scenes.

During a recent episode of The Insiders with Conrad Thompson, Tommy Carlucci revealed that Vince McMahon can't even walk into the headquarters that he envisioned and created, including the gym that was designed specifically for him.

"He [Vince McMahon] can't even walk in the building. That's crazy that you drive by that building [and] you got that big championship belt. He always wanted us from day one because we were in two different buildings. We had the corporate office on exit nine, and then we were right down the street from the corporate office. Our big production studio. He always wanted us under one roof. That was his dream—to have us under one roof. The dream came, and he's not even a part of it anymore," he said. [H/T: Wrestlingnews.co]

What was Vince McMahon's unbelievable response to Randy Orton's request for a lighter schedule?

Randy Orton is one superstar who has been happy about his old boss' departure, despite working for him for two decades.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Apex Predator revealed Vince McMahon's shocking response to him asking for a lighter schedule.

"I came to him when I was 35, and my back really started going, and I pleaded with him, like, 'Man, I gotta not do as many shows. Maybe do half the tour and be able to recover.' And he just looked at me and was like, 'I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all!'" he said. [3:51 – 4:08]

There seem to be reports of a more positive culture within WWE following McMahon's departure.

