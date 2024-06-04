Randy Orton reveals Vince McMahon's response when he asked for time off from WWE (Exclusive)

Randy Orton became one of Vince McMahon's top stars after debuting on WWE's main roster in 2002. In an exclusive interview, The Viper recalled how his former boss reacted when he asked for time off in the mid-2010s.

Orton underwent surgery in 2022 after a back injury became so bad that doctors advised him to retire. Several years earlier, the 44-year-old asked McMahon if he could reduce his schedule due to ongoing back issues.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Orton revealed that WWE's then-chairman shot down the idea of taking time off:

"I came to him when I was 35 and my back really started going and I pleaded with him, like, 'Man, I gotta not do as many shows. Maybe do half the tour and be able to recover.' And he just looked at me and was like, 'I need you on those shows, Randy. Mother Nature gets us all.'" [3:51 – 4:08]

Trending

Orton was speaking backstage at his father Bob Orton Jr.'s St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction. Watch the video above to hear more from the SmackDown star on McMahon's exit from WWE.

How Randy Orton felt about Vince McMahon's comment

Over the last two decades, Randy Orton has established himself as an all-time great in WWE. He has won 14 world titles during that period, meaning he only needs two more reigns to equal John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16.

Orton added that he was willing to follow Vince McMahon's instructions by wrestling until his body gave up:

"To hear that, and go, 'Okay, well, I guess there's no other thing I can do other than just wear myself out down to the nub until I can't walk anymore for this man.'" [4:08 – 4:18]

In the same interview, Orton disclosed details of what he would have done had he been forced to retire due to injury in 2022.

What are your thoughts on Randy Orton? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Thanks to SICW promoter Herb Simmons for his assistance in making this interview happen. Follow SICW at SICW.ORG.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.