Randy Orton says WWE retirement would have led to new backstage role (Exclusive)

Randy Orton returned to WWE in-ring action in November 2023 after a serious injury led to concerns he might never wrestle again. In an exclusive interview, the SmackDown star revealed he would likely have transitioned into a behind-the-scenes role if his wrestling career ended.

Orton underwent back surgery after taking a break from the ring in May 2022. Doctors advised the 14-time World Champion to retire, but he was able to return after seeking guidance from professionals who previously worked with MMA fighters.

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter recently spoke to the Orton family at Bob Orton Jr.'s St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame induction. Discussing what would have happened if he retired, The Viper made it clear he would not have left WWE:

"I would have been involved in some way, shape, or form with the WWE. I think, gosh, I might be wrong, but I might be the only guy that's only ever wrestled for one company his entire career. I could be wrong. So I don't see any reason why I gotta leave. I see being a part of the WWE family from here on out," Orton said. [0:34 – 0:57]

Randy Orton's post-retirement WWE role

Many fans and critics view Randy Orton as one of the most talented wrestlers of his generation. Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff recently claimed the veteran WWE star is even better than two-time Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Orton added that he would likely have trained wrestlers or produced matches if he retired:

"And if I wouldn't have been able to go back to wrestling, I would have been a coach, trained, done something. Maybe an on-the-road producer." [0:57 – 1:05]

