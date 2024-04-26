4 WWE stars Cody Rhodes should appoint for back up against AJ Styles on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing tonight on the FOX Network. The big show is set to take place live at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. According to WrestleTix, around 11,000 tickets have been sold, continuing the company's hot streak.

Beyond World Wrestling Entertainment simply being more popular than it has been in over 20 years, tonight's blue show is special because it will be the first night of the 2024 WWE Draft. Apart from that, not much is being promoted for the episode.

One of the things that fans can expect tonight is a contract signing. AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes will go face-to-face ahead of Backlash France. Given The Phenomenal One's recent attitude, Cody would be wise to watch his back so he doesn't get jumped or hit with a cheap shot.

Alternatively, The American Nightmare could rely on someone else to have his back. There is a roster full of stars, and many of them would gladly support Cody. This article will take a look at a handful of performers who could have the Undisputed WWE Champion's back when he goes face-to-face with AJ Styles.

Below are four WWE stars Cody Rhodes should appoint for backup against AJ Styles on SmackDown.

#4. LA Knight has a history with AJ Styles in WWE

LA Knight is one of the most popular WWE performers in recent memory. His rise in the company seemingly came out of nowhere, as he was a manager called Max Dupri before reverting back to his LA Knight persona. He had a feud with Bray Wyatt where he was decimated, yet fans gravitated towards him.

The Megastar is no stranger to AJ Styles. The two talented performers went to war, leading up to WrestleMania 40. The two WWE Superstars then clashed at The Show of Shows and had one of the best matches of the weekend. They even had a rematch on SmackDown recently.

Given the intense animosity the two stars share, it would be logical for Cody Rhodes to recruit LA Knight to have his back. The pair worked together in the past to fight off The Bloodline, so the two uniting to stand tall against AJ Styles isn't unbelievable by any stretch of the imagination.

#3. Rey Mysterio is always a trustworthy partner

Rey Mysterio is a legend in pro wrestling. He started his wrestling career in Mexico before breaking out in ECW and WCW. He joined WWE in 2002 and went on to win multiple World Titles. Rey was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year after decades of influence on the industry.

The legendary Lucha Star is one of the most loyal and dependable wrestlers in WWE history. Rey has never been a villain throughout his entire run in the Stamford-based company, and aside from a brief spell in The Filthy Animals in WCW, Mysterio has been a babyface for his entire career in North America.

While wrestlers often betray him, The Master of the 619 will always be reliable. Cody Rhodes may recognize this and opt to forge a relationship with him. Rey could have Cody's back when he battles AJ Styles, which could also mean Rhodes will be backed by the entire Latino World Order.

#2. Karl Anderson & #1. Luke Gallows, Cody could recruit The Good Brothers

The O.C. has been a popular faction in WWE off and on for the better part of the last decade. The group initially formed with AJ Styles as the leader and the duo of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows by his side. Michin later joined the group.

While the stable was building a lot of momentum in 2022, an injury caused AJ Styles to miss a lot of 2023. When he did return, The Phenomenal One had a new attitude that led to him snapping at his stablemates and seemingly disowning them.

Michin has been trying to patch things up, but Gallows and Anderson seem to be over AJ and his attitude. The Good Brothers may prove such by shockingly appearing and siding with Cody Rhodes. Cody is another Bullet Club alumni, so the trio working together isn't unrealistic.

