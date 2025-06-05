4 WWE stars who could be competing in their final Money in the Bank ladder match this year

The Money in the Bank concept is one of the most exciting WWE match concepts. This weekend will host the premium live event, and massive names are set to compete for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

The ladder match is expected to have some priceless action, which could end up being quite exciting for millions around the world. The premium live event is set to feature some of the biggest stars in the industry, and some of them might be having their final Money in the Bank ladder match this year.

The match takes a huge toll on the body of the stars, and considering the health of some legends who are set to compete this year, WWE might not want them to be a part of the match next time. Instead, younger stars could deliver much better action with their agility and fitness. Let’s check out a few names who could be having their final MITB match this year.

Ad

Trending

#4. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins

Ad

Seth Rollins has been part of some of the most iconic ladder match moments in WWE history, and has also won the match back in 2014. However, the star is now 39 and with a surgically repaired knee and issues in his back as well, his days in such physical matches might be numbered.

Seth Rollins is one of the greatest stars to step foot in the squared circle, and WWE wouldn’t want to risk him at any cost. The star is set to compete in the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match this year, but it could end up being his final MITB ladder match.

Ad

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss made her in-ring return earlier this year after a lengthy maternity leave. While fans were thrilled to see her back, the former MITB winner is not expected to have the same level of physicality that she had in her previous matches. Bliss has battled multiple injuries in the past as well, and WWE would like to protect her from any additional damage.

The star is set to be a part of the Women’s MITB ladder match and is one of the frontrunners to make headlines around the world with a win. However, this might be the final MITB ladder match of her career.

Ad

#2. LA Knight

LA Knight’s career paid off quite late, and the star has now reached the pinnacle of the industry and is 42 years old now. While the star has been delivering quality matches over the past few years, it is undoubtedly not the same when compared to the young talent due to very natural reasons.

The former United States Champion is set to be a part of the MITB ladder match in an attempt to win the World Championship at some point. However, WWE might ensure that this is Knight’s last Money in the Bank ladder match.

Ad

#1. Naomi

Ad

One of the biggest attractions of this year’s Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match is Naomi. The legend has proved her worth since her heel turn and has been continuously delivering quality matches at 37.

Fans speculate that the star’s retirement is near, which suggests that this might be the final MITB ladder match that she is a part of. WWE might not want to risk her in an attempt to deliver such physically demanding matches. Fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for these stars in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More