4 WWE stars deliberately kept away from the Wyatt Sicks on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks are the current WWE Tag Team Champions on SmackDown. The Uncle Howdy-led group has already defended the titles on multiple occasions and managed to retain the gold. However, there are a few WWE stars who are deliberately kept far away from the horror faction.

In this article, we will be discussing those stars who are booked in such a manner in the Stamford-based promotion right now.

#4. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the major names who is intentionally kept from Uncle Howdy association. Howdy and Bliss hold a great history due to the late great Bray Wyatt. Even previously, they had cryptic interactions in the Stamford-based promotion.

Despite being on the same brand, WWE has yet to bring Alexa and Howdy into the same storyline since The Wyatt Sicks' debut. This is a major surprise for fans as they believe that the Goddess will join the horror faction, but it is yet to come into fruition.

#3. Aleister Black

Similar to Wyatt Sicks, Aleister Black has a similar dark gimmick. However, they have yet to interact on the blue brand, and it seems that WWE is deliberately keeping them separate.

A storyline between Black and the Wyatt Sicks can be a huge draw for the Triple H-led promotion if booked honestly. So, it seems that the company could be trying to generate more buzz before eventually putting them together in a story on the blue brand.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is another name on the list who is knowingly keeping away from the horror faction on Friday Night SmackDown. The King of Strong Styles has no such feud or rivalry with the Wyatt Sicks yet, and with the booking pattern, it appears that WWE is keeping them separate deliberately.

It remains to be seen when Triple H will book Nakamura and the masked man faction in a storyline on SmackDown.

#1. Undisputed WWE Cody Rhodes

Finesse @ProWFinesse "Always revel in these moments." Cody Rhodes vs. Uncle Howdy?

Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes is part of the SmackDown brand, but despite this, the company has not booked them together. Many fans believe that Uncle Howdy can be a great opponent for the American Nightmare's title reign.

Howdy vs Rhodes feud will also escalate the Wyatt Sicks leader's single status in the Stamford-based promotion. Now, it will be interesting to see when Uncle Howdy and Cody Rhodes will interact on the Nick Aldis show and what plans Triple H has for the Uncle Howdy group.

