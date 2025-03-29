4 WWE stars who deserved better on The Road to WrestleMania 41

WWE is on The Road to WrestleMania 41, and there is no better time to be a professional wrestling fan. The promotion's CCO Triple H has booked some amazing matches like Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena (Undisputed WWE Championship) and a show-closing Triple-Threat between Roman Reigns & CM Punk & Seth Rollins.

While these matches are some of the many interesting bouts booked for the card, there are also superstars who deserved way better on The Road to WrestleMania. In this article, we will look at four such WWE stars who should have had more on their platter leading up to The Show of Shows in Las Vegas.

#4. Sheamus deserved a prominent spot on the WrestleMania card

On the current WWE roster, Sheamus is one of the oldest and most loyal superstars. A veteran inside the ring, the Irishman can still put up some brilliant matches and captivate audiences with his moves. However, the promotion has not used him to the best of his abilities.

In the build-up towards Wrestlemania, Sheamus seems to be nowhere in the picture. As a matter of fact, it does not look like he will be competing at The Show of Shows. Given his experience and talent, it definitely seems like Sheamus deserved better leading up to the PLE in Las Vegas.

#3. Former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan

Till the time Liv Morgan was the Women's World Champion, she had one of the best runs in WWE. When the star was champion, she proved herself week after week and even became the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion. Sadly, the momentum Morgan once had isn't there anymore.

Instead of being in the Women's World Championship picture, The Judgment Day member currently finds herself as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. While Morgan will most likely compete at WrestleMania 41, she should have been in contention for the World Championship at the PLE.

#2. Drew McIntyre had a steller year

In the last few years, Drew McIntyre has played a selfless role for WWE. McIntyre has constantly lost everything and only helped build others. Last year at The Show of Shows, The Scottish Warrior won the World Heavyweight Championship, but moments later lost it to Damian Priest who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

While McIntyre will most likely be facing The Punisher in a singles match at WrestleMania 41, he deserved way better due to everything he did for the promotion. If not the World Title, McIntyre at least should have been booked to compete for a mid-card title.

#1. The current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther

Before becoming World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther was one of the most dominant Intercontinental Champions. But based on his current reign, it seems like The Ring General will outdo himself and become a better World Champion. However, the only thorn in the Austrian's side is his path to The Show of Shows.

Earlier in the year, there was speculation that he would face John Cena at WrestleMania 41. However, Gunther is now booked to face Jey Uso who isn't known for his singles career. Hence, some believe that the former is another superstar who could have been booked better.

