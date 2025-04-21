4 WWE stars Dominik Mysterio can add to The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship on the second night of WrestleMania 41. Competing against the defending champion Bron Breakker, his teammate Finn Balor, and Penta, Dom won the Fatal Four-Way match by pinning Balor.

With him being the only championship holder in The Judgment Day, Mysterio could now add new members to the faction. Here are four wrestlers whom Dom could approach.

#4. Rusev is back in WWE

Wrestling in AEW as Miro, Rusev left the Jacksonville-based promotion back in February 2025. With a new WWE contract, The Bulgarian Brute is waiting to get back on WWE television once again. Dominik Mysterio could approach the former three-time United States Champion and add him as the new enforcer of the group.

Given that Rusev could easily act as the muscle of the group, he would protect Dom from Bron Breakker, who may try to attack the new IC Champion. Additionally, The Bulgarian Brute could also protect Dom from Finn Balor if he tried to backstab Mysterio.

#3. Logan Paul could get Dominik Mysterio’s attention after WrestleMania 41

Logan Paul faced AJ Styles in a singles match on Night Two of WrestleMania 41. The Phenomenal One and The Maverick had a lot of back-and-forth in the weeks leading up to The Show of Shows, with Styles almost always coming out on top. However, Paul secured a clean victory against the celebrated veteran in Las Vegas.

Notably, AJ Styles had collided with The Judgment Day on the episode of RAW following the 2025 Royal Rumble, where he made his return. He especially targeted Dominik Mysterio and insulted him and followed it with a beatdown. Now that The Maverick gave AJ a big defeat, he would have definitely gained the attention of Dom. Thus, he could also be approached for a Judgment Day membership.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser could turn to The Judgment Day

Ludwig Kaiser is another up-and-coming heel superstar on the RAW roster. The 34-year-old gave it his all in the last twelve months, competing against a veteran like Sheamus, getting into a title match with the former IC Champion, Bron Breakker, and his latest feud against Penta. Despite his hard work, Kaiser failed to gather any momentum.

While he is a member of The Imperium, the faction almost does nothing as a unit. Gunther was obsessed with his World Heavyweight Championship run and had shoved Ludwig Kaiser away to forge his own path.

Now that his leader is no longer the champion, Kaiser doesn’t have anything tethering him to The Imperium. Thus, he could turn to The Judgment Day if Dominik Mysterio chooses to extend him an offer to join the heel crew.

#1. Dominik Mysterio could bring Aleister Black back to WWE

Aleister Black is a former WWE Superstar who wrestled for the company between 2016 and 2021. He changed his ring name to Malakai Black when he joined AEW. However, the Dutch pro wrestler left the promotion back in February 2025. Owing to his free contract and his devastating in-ring presence, Dominik Mysterio could bring Black back to WWE.

Just like Logan Paul, Aleister Black also bested AJ Styles back at the 2020 Elimination Chamber. Moreover, he secured the win in the no disqualification match while AJ’s Original Club teammates, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, constantly interfered in the match. Thus, Black could bolster the strength of The Judgment Day several times over.

It would be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio finally adds new stars to the heel crew.

