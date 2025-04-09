4 WWE stars who have flopped on the Road to WrestleMania 41

The Road to WrestleMania 41 is reaching its end as the mega event is less than two weeks away. While fans are hyped for most matches, the build-up for a few bouts has been underwhelming, which might be due to the superstars involved.

Let's take a look at four WWE Superstars who have failed to impress fans leading up to WrestleMania 41.

#4 Charlotte Flair

The Queen made her triumphant return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble match. She won the contest and is now going to face Tiffany Stratton for the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41.

While there was a lot of hype around Charlotte's return, fans don't seem to be satisfied with her performances lately. The Queen's promos and segments haven't done much to promote the title match at 'Mania.

#3 Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa was one of the biggest heels on SmackDown for the better part of last year. The Street Champion and The Bloodline dominated the blue brand and were feuding with big names like Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes.

Sikoa has not been in any major storylines ever since he lost to Roman Reigns on RAW's debut episode on Netflix. He's not even part of the 'Mania match card despite not being injured.

#2 Tiffany Stratton

Tiffy Time was upon WWE when The Buff Barbie cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE Women's Championship at the start of 2025. She has been a part of some great matches during her reign. Despite having a stellar run, Stratton's promo battles against Charlotte have been underwhelming leading up to WrestleMania. Both women were criticized heavily for their latest segment on SmackDown.

#1 Jey Uso has a big match at WrestleMania

Fans were divided when Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match. Despite having the live crowds behind him completely, Jey hasn't been able to create the desired hype around his upcoming match against Gunther.

Fans have been criticizing Jey for not looking strong throughout the build-up to the title match. The past couple of interactions between Jey and Gunther have received much praise. However, the excitement for the contest is still very low for many viewers.

