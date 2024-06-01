4 WWE stars who could help Paul Heyman in his current predicament amidst Roman Reigns' absence

WWE has undergone massive changes since Paul ''Triple H'' Levesque took over as the Chief Content Officer. It has led to a fresh product that is doing incredible business. However, the promotion as a whole isn't the only entity undergoing major changes.

The Bloodline has also undergone massive changes in recent months. Roman Reigns and The Rock are away from television, which led to Solo Sikoa taking over the Samoan heel faction. The Tribal Heir immediately kicked Jimmy Uso out of the stable after WrestleMania XL and added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the fold.

They are causing chaos as a trio, and even Paul Heyman is terrified of everything they're doing. The Wiseman even expressed concerns regarding The Bloodline's latest recruits to Kevin Owens on SmackDown this weekend.

Trending

The WWE Hall of Famer feels trapped in the group. While Paul himself won't be able to fight the group, some stars could help him put an end to this modern incarnation of The Bloodline.

Below are four WWE stars who could help Paul Heyman in his current predicament amidst Roman Reigns' absence:

#4. Kevin Owens could help Heyman against his better judgment

Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman [Image via WWE.com]

As noted, Kevin Owens and Paul Heyman had a segment together on the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The Wiseman pleaded his case regarding the dangerous performers of The Bloodline.

Heyman warned Owens that the latter shouldn't mess with the likes of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. He begged people to listen to him, but Owens wasn't buying it. The former WWE Universal Champion essentially called Paul a liar.

While Heyman has made a career out of lying, this may be the one time he's telling the truth. As a result, Owens could wise up and believe the WWE Hall of Famer. With Owens' talent and Paul's mind, the duo could pull off something special. The only question is whether they can co-exist or not.

#3. Randy Orton could provide aid when he returns to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton is one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. The former world champion has been locked in a feud with The Bloodline for several months. The original Bloodline forced The Apex Predator to miss 18 months of action due to a serious back injury.

Orton locked horns with Tama Tonga in the semi-final of the recent King of the Ring tournament. The Viper emerged victorious after a grueling battle to set up a date with Gunther in the final, which he lost in controversial circumstances.

Randy Orton didn't feature on the latest episode of the blue brand due to a bad knee, likely caused by Tama Tonga.

While Randy surely has no love for Heyman, he is smart enough to know when Paul is lying or telling the truth. If he can sniff out the truth from Heyman, Orton aiding The Wiseman in taking down The Bloodline could be a fascinating watch.

#2. CM Punk is a "Paul Heyman guy!"

Expand Tweet

CM Punk is an icon in pro wrestling. He started his career in the indies and became a top star in Ring of Honor before joining WWE. The Voice of The Voiceless has won numerous world titles in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Straight Edge Superstar is no stranger to Paul Heyman. The two were united when Punk had a near-record-long WWE Title reign around a decade ago. This led to them even feuding, so they know each other all too well.

If anybody is willing to trust Paul Heyman, it may be someone from his past. Punk hasn't been around for much of The Bloodline's run, but he isn't dumb. The Best in The World is aware of the dangers that the heel faction poses, and he could align with his former manager to take them out.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes is one of the few wrestlers who has inflicted significant damage on The Bloodline. The American Nightmare failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39. However, the 38-year-old fought back with disdain and went on to finish his story at the expense of Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows in Philadelphia this past April.

While Cody and Paul may never be friends or true allies, they both know how dangerous The Bloodline can be, and Rhodes even knows Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa better than most. The Undisputed WWE Champion is a benevolent man who tries his best to help others selflessly. Hence, he may come to Paul's aid and the rest of the locker room to stop the group before they take over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback