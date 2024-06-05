4 WWE stars who could help The Alpha Academy take down Chad Gable

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has been unchacteristically abusive and manipulative with his Alpha Academy stablemates since turning heel several weeks ago.

This behavior was again evident during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, where Gable was seen disrespecting Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri. The tension reached a peak when Otis decided to confront Gable, receiving a huge pop from the WWE Universe. Fans are fully behind Otis and the rest of the group to retaliate and take down Gable.

If Alpha Academy decides to take down Chad Gable, here are four stars who could possibly help them escape this abusive relationship.

#4. Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has emerged as one of the superstars who seems to help other stars fend off the bad guys since his return from injury. He has assisted people like Jey Uso and LWO against attacks from The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Alpha Academy could reach out to the Monster Among Men, who might be willing to help them teach Chad Gable a lesson and release the trio from their escalating abusive relationship with him.

#3. Dijak to feature for the first time since WWE Draft

Dijak established himself as one of the top guys on WWE NXT over the last 12 months. Hence, his call-up to the main roster was not a surprise as he was drafted to Monday Night RAW. However, he is yet to make an appearance since the Draft.

Dijak potentially helping The Alpha Academy in taking out Chad Gable could be one of the possible ways to re-introduce him to the WWE Universe. Showing up as a babyface against one of the hottest heels in the company right now, Chad Gable, could instantly put Dijak over.

#2. Sheamus

Sheamus has not had any substantial feuds since returning from injury a few weeks back. He had a short program with Ludwig Kaiser over the past few weeks, which potentially may not last long seeing as how he'd declared he will not face The Ring General again, and could have even ended with their match during the latest episode of RAW.

WWE needs to ensure that the talents and experience of The Celtic Warrior are used wisely. Putting him in a feud with Chad Gable could be the right move going forward, considering the many banger matches they can put on. Hence, Alpha Academy needs to consider reaching out to Sheamus to help them take out Gable.

#1. Jey Uso

Jey Uso is arguably the biggest babyface on Monday Night RAW. Fans absolutely adore him, as evidenced by the fan reactions during the shows and his impressive merchandise sales. He has already declared himself as one of the participants for this year's Money in the Bank ladder match. With the premium live event still a month away, WWE needs to ensure Jey is occupied until then.

Alpha Academy should reach out to 'Main Event' Jey Uso to take out Master Gable. This would keep Jey Uso occupied leading up to Money in the Bank while also adding star power to the potential feud between Gable and Alpha Academy.

