4 WWE stars Jade Cargill should be cautious about on SmackDown - Dominant champion, cocky newcomer, and more

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will be airing later tonight on the FOX Network. The big show will be taking place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Many WWE Superstars will make an appearance on the blue show tonight. Perhaps most notably, it will feature the official debut of Jade Cargill as a SmackDown superstar. The WWE Universe expects tonight's episode to be a banger.

It was revealed during last week's edition of Friday Night SmackDown that the incredible Jade Cargill had officially made her decision as to which brand she was signing with. She is now with Nick Aldis' SmackDown and will be appearing on tonight's show in some fashion that isn't yet clear.

Naturally, Cargill will have to wade through the dangerous waters of SmackDown's women's division. There are several stars that the former TBS Champion needs to be wary of and keep an eye on. In this article, we will tackle a handful of those performers.

Below are four WWE Superstars Jade Cargill should be cautious about on SmackDown.

#4. Tiffany Stratton has already given Jade Cargill sass

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most impressive athletes in WWE today. She can do things in the ring that only a few can match, especially with such intensity and grace. This led to her becoming the NXT Women's Champion last year.

In 2024, Tiffany signed with WWE Friday Night SmackDown and immediately made enemies out of many in the locker room. Still, she has picked up big wins over the likes of Michin and Naomi, proving herself to be a dominant force on the blue show.

Jade Cargill and Tiffany Stratton aren't total strangers. The two had a brief verbal spat backstage while Cargill was negotiating with Nick Aldis during a recent episode of SmackDown. Given that the pair already had some tension, Tiffany trying to make a name for herself at Jade's expense feels likely.

#3. Bianca Belair could potentially turn heel

Bianca Belair is certainly one of the most successful female stars in recent history. She's a former RAW Women's Champion, SmackDown Women's Champion, and WWE Women's Championship. Belair has also headlined WrestleMania.

The EST of WWE is currently in an intriguing storyline. She despises Bayley for everything The Role Model put her through, but her friend Naomi has been trying to help the latter against Damage CTRL. Belair has a history of hating the group, so now she's stuck between her animosity with Bayley, her friendship with Naomi, and the danger of Damage CTRL.

Many feel that Belair could turn heel in the future, thanks to how she reacted to the newly turned babyface. If she is going to take a villainous path, Jade Cargill could become an early target. Given they already had a staredown in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, a match between the two feels inevitable.

#2. Bayley can't be trusted

Bayley is another extremely decorated WWE performer. She has held the RAW Women's Championship, SmackDown Women's Championship, NXT Women's Championship, and Women's Tag Team Titles in her career. She is also a former Money in the Bank and Royal Rumble winner.

The Role Model may have been the leader of Damage CTRL for almost two years, but she is now on her own in WWE. The group turned their backs on her, and she promptly left the stable. Unfortunately, the numbers are not in her favor, and she's been struggling.

While fans are now behind Bayley, there's no denying that she was a snake for years. Jade Cargill may be willing to trust The Role Model, but it could prove to be a mistake if Bayley shows her true colors and betrays Cargill in the future.

#1. IYO SKY has proven to nearly be unstoppable in WWE

IYO SKY is on top of the world right now. She is the WWE Women's Champion, making her arguably the face of Friday Night SmackDown. Given that Logan Paul and Roman Reigns are part-time champions, that adds even more credence to the idea that she's the focal point of the brand.

The Genius of the SKY had some doubters prior to winning the WWE Women's Championship and likely some skeptics immediately afterward. Those doubters and skeptics have been proven wrong, however, as IYO has held the gold ever since SummerSlam 2023. That is an incredibly impressive reign.

Jade may underestimate IYO because of her smaller size, but it would be unwise to do so. Not only is SKY a great high flyer and striker, but she also has Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka watching her back. Cargill needs to be careful and cautious around the champion.

