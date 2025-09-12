  • home icon
  4 WWE stars who are no longer friends

4 WWE stars who are no longer friends

By Love Verma
Published Sep 12, 2025 02:34 GMT
Seth Rollins & CM Punk. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins & CM Punk. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE storylines are surely interesting to watch, especially the friendship and betrayal elements we see on television. There are many instances where real-life friends also expressed their friendship on television.

However, in many cases, stars who are no longer friends in real life engage in storylines to deliver some moments. In this article, we will discuss four WWE stars who are no longer friends in real life.

#4. CM Punk and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has emerged as one of CM Punk's biggest haters since the latter returned to the company at Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary never leaves an opportunity to ruin the plans of the Second City Saint, but this may surprise you: they are no longer friends in real life, too.

During an episode on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray confirmed that the animosity between Punk and Rollins is very real. This confirms that even in real life, the two seemingly hate each other.

As of writing, CM Punk and Seth Rollins are still entangled in a storyline, and this time, Becky Lynch and AJ Lee are also part of it.

#3. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are also big names in this list. The Man and the Queen are both part of the four horsewomen in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Back in October 2021, reports disclosed that Lynch and Flair were not seeing eye-to-eye behind the scenes.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, the present Women's IC Champion confirmed the changing relationship with Charlotte Flair and her heat towards the Queen. The two had a heated title exchange during the 2021 WWE draft, which highlights their strained real-life relationship.

#2. AJ Styles and Paul Heyman

AJ Styles and Paul Heyman are two of the biggest veterans in the professional wrestling business, but they are not friends in real life. The Oracle is famous for supporting and guiding younger talents backstage. However, back in 2021, he was alleged to have played a crucial role in the release of the Good Brothers from the company.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are the real-life friends of Styles, and after hearing of Heyman's involvement, he's seemingly developed some negative feelings for the Oracle. Heyman once reacted to the situation by revealing that the conversation leading to the releases was a confidential one with Vince McMahon.

#1. WWE star Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

Like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre seemingly detests CM Punk, and the two spent much of 2024 at each other's throats. The Scottish Warrior had been involved in a long-standing rivalry with the Voice of the Voiceless.

They locked horns in multiple WWE matches and delivered instant classic bouts. Back in January 2025, the Scotsman discussed real-life issues with the veteran and marked him as a 'terrible person'.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
