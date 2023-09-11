4 WWE stars who may get traded to SmackDown after Jey Uso's move to RAW

At WWE Payback, Jey Uso returned after "quitting" the company a month ago. The tag team specialist moved to Monday Night RAW, far away from The Bloodline drama that has plagued his career prospects as a singles Superstar.

"Main Event" Jey Uso already seems to have found his footing on the flagship show, immediately reuniting with Sami Zayn. However, Uso probably wasn't just gifted to the red brand since a current RAW Superstar will most likely jump ship to SmackDown.

Here are 4 WWE RAW Superstars who could get traded to SmackDown.

#4 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was the one to announce Main Event Uso as the newest addition to the Monday Night RAW roster. This was an efficient and intelligent maneuver to put the 38-year-old Samoan over, but it may have been a subtle indication of Rhodes' immediate future.

Considering his political influence backstage, The American Nightmare may have pulled a few strings to land on SmackDown, where he could get a step closer to "finishing the story". This meant getting Jey Uso out of the way by sending him to RAW.

With Rhodes on SmackDown, the end goal seems clear. A rematch with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#3. Bronson Reed

Upon his creative takeover in July 2022, Triple H brought back several talents to WWE. However, not many projects from his rehiring wave have been a roaring success, including "Big" Bronson Reed.

The former NXT North American Champion has virtually been a non-factor for the entirety of his second run. Aside from a few "business" deals that saw him do The Miz's bidding, Reed has done nothing of note and is struggling to find his footing on the main roster.

However, all hope is not lost for a move to SmackDown could prove to be a welcome change of fortunes. There aren't many men on the blue brand who could match his strength and size, making him an instant threat to everyone in the locker room.

#2 Former WWE Intercontinental Champion, Ricochet

Ricochet was drafted to RAW from SmackDown alongside Braun Strowman this year. However, Strowman is sidelined with an untimely injury, making space for another singles run for The One and Only.

The former US and Intercontinental Champion entered a high-profile feud with Logan Paul, which culminated in a heartbreaking defeat at SummerSlam. Following the loss, Ricochet has faded out of the spotlight and is struggling for TV time.

Considering the smaller roster size and lack of credible babyfaces, Ricochet may be a better fit for SmackDown than RAW.

#1. Chad Gable

In a true fairytale story, Chad Gable went from a perennial Tag Team Specialist to the man who almost ended Gunther's record-setting Intercontinental Championship reign.

Following months of endearing performances, Gable has earned the respect of the WWE Universe, becoming one of the most over competitors in sports entertainment. It's time to launch his career further and push him to the moon.

However, RAW is already loaded with babyfaces like Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and now Jey Uso dominating the scene. This will not allow the spotlight to shine brightly on the leader of the Alpha Academy.

On SmackDown, there are fewer babyfaces, which will allow him to shine as a top competitor.

Who would you like to see jump to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso? Sound off in the comments section below.

