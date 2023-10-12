4 WWE stars who must confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown 

Roman Reigns last appeared on the August 11, 2023, edition of SmackDown. During the show, he fell victim to an attack from Jey Uso. Since then, The Tribal Chief has not made a single appearance for WWE in any way.

However, Roman Reigns' absence is set to end this week. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be present on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, which will also be the brand's season premiere. Since this announcement was made, fans have been keen on knowing which superstar could come out and confront The Tribal Chief.

In this article, we will look at four WWE Superstars who could confront Roman Reigns on SmackDown this week:

#4. Rhea Ripley confronts Roman Reigns

On SmackDown last week, Rhea Ripley formed an alliance with The Bloodline. The Women's World Champion also made her ambitions clear by asking Paul Heyman to acknowledge her. While Heyman did not do that, he gladly accepted her offer to form an alliance on Roman Reigns's behalf.

However, after Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes beat The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships, The Eradicator should come and confront Reigns.

Given Ripley referenced Jey as a Bloodline guy last week, she could place the blame on The Tribal Chief. This could lead to a match between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

#3. AJ Styles

After a lackluster feud against Karrion Kross that failed to impress fans, it seemed as if AJ Styles had received his big break. The Phenomenal One was set to be John Cena's partner at Fastlane 2023. However, an attack from Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa sidelined Styles from competitive action.

Hence, on SmackDown this week, AJ Styles could return and confront Roman Reigns for the action taken against him by The Bloodline members. This confrontation could lead to a match between Styles and Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia.

#2. LA Knight

If fans felt LA Knight was wronged when he didn't receive a push at Money in the Bank, they must simply examine the 40-year-old's career now. On SmackDown, Knight seems to be receiving the biggest push of his career. Recently, The Megastar teamed up with John Cena and defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at Fastlane 2023.

While Knight's intention behind helping Cena was unclear, it could be because he wanted to get the attention of Reigns. If that's the case, the 40-year-old must confront Roman Reigns this week and challenge him to a potential match in the future.

#1. John Cena

At Fastlane 2023, John Cena proved his worth when he beat The Bloodline with the help of LA Knight. Cena's victory over The Bloodline came after weeks of animosity against the heel faction, who tried to attack the 16-time World Champion on SmackDown on multiple occasions.

However, when everyone probably thinks the rivalry is over, there is a chance WWE could book John Cena to confront Reigns.

If this happens and Cena does end up having a segment with Reigns, reports of a match between him and Cena at Crown Jewel 2023 would make sense.

