4 WWE stars who must turn heel before SummerSlam

WWE is heading into the second half of 2024, which features several premium live events, including the iconic SummerSlam, which is considered the second most important PLE after WrestleMania. The Biggest Party of the Summer is set to take place on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

SummerSlam and the Money in the Bank are considered the top two premium live events of the summer for WWE and fans expect a lot of big matches to be scheduled for the same.

At the same time, we see a lot of superstars undergoing a character change as part of the storylines especially when it comes to big events, like SummerSlam or WrestleMania.

With that in mind, we take a look at four WWE Superstars who must turn heel before the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

#4. Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been unstoppable since she made her SmackDown debut in early 2024. She has been dominant in the ring, but WWE continues to protect her and has not pushed her yet, as she is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair.

However, this narrative needs to change and Cargill has to turn heel and betray Belair, starting a feud with the former Women's Champion. Should this happen, The Storm will be able to step up and emerge as a title contender once her feud with Bianca is over, possibly challenging Bayley for the WWE Women's Championship.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has been a babyface for way too long and his feud with The Bloodline has stretched out as well. Should he be unable to take down Solo Sikoa and his men, KO should move on to a new storyline, ideally as a heel.

This is something The Prizefighter has done before and he was quite successful in it, so turning heel and possibly challenging Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship would make sense for the former Universal Champion.

#2. Jey Uso

Jey Uso's babyface turn has not been so successful, as he has failed to claim any major titles, losing to both Gunther, who is a former Intercontinental Champion, and Damian Priest, who is the current World Heavyweight Champion.

The Yeet Master has also failed to become the 2024 King of the Ring and has now declared for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year. Should he lose in that bout as well, a heel turn should be a no-brainer.

It will also be related to Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso's return, which could lead to a Civil War with the new version of The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa). It should be noted that Jey Uso thrived as a heel during his tag team run with his brother Jimmy.

#1. LA Knight

The present condition of LA Knight is similar to Kevin Owens. The Megastar has to find a new direction and turning heel would make sense, especially if he wins the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. That way, Knight would become the perfect villain for Cody Rhodes, who is the top babyface in WWE. The 41-year-old star could then cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Cody and possibly become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Similarly, The Megastar could also challenge Damian Priest, who is expected to become a babyface soon, after becoming a fan favorite following his WrestleMania XL victory.

