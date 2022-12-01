Brawling rivals, top female stars - 4 WWE stars who need extended time away from title pictures

It's a simple fact in WWE and almost every other wrestling promotion - some stars get more title opportunities than others. That may not necessarily be fair, but it's how wrestling has operated over the years.

Over the last decade, a handful of stars have revolved around the title pictures in WWE. Performers like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and Charlotte Flair have been mainstays in the main event.

Over the last few years, some stars have remained atop their respective divisions. Reigns has been Universal Champion for two years and holds both of the promotion's world titles.

Rollins, conversely, just recently won his first singles championship in over two years. In a quick swap, however, he dropped the United States Title to Austin Theory at Survivor Series WarGames.

Does that mean that Rollins could be in for more, or will he be out of the title picture for another two years? Here are four WWE stars who should have extended time away from the title scene.

#4 Bobby Lashley has been one of RAW's top stars in 2022

Lashley has won both the WWE and US Titles this year.

While he's done some of the best work of his career over the last two years, Bobby Lashley needs time outside the title scene. Several quick title changes that slightly devalued the WWE title marred his feud with Brock Lesnar in early 2022.

When Roman Reigns won both titles at WrestleMania 38, it erased that history. The Tribal Chief might be holding both titles, but if they are separated, Lashley should still be kept away from the WWE Title.

He's been the United States Champion and even challenged for the belt at Survivor Series WarGames. Lashley is one of the top stars in the company, but other wrestlers also need chances to win titles.

#3 Becky Lynch can carry herself without a championship

The stars who are always in the title pictures are at the top of the company. That is never truer than with The Man, Becky Lynch. Lynch's popularity was organic, as the crowd was behind her at every turn. She started as someone who couldn't win the big one.

Charlotte Flair even took one of her biggest chances away at SummerSlam 2018. The Queen has consistently been in the championship picture since her debut, so fans cheered Lynch's attempted heel turn. Since that moment in 2018, The Man has been one of the biggest stars in the industry.

That popularity has led to lengthy title reigns. Bianca Belair ended her latest title run at WrestleMania 38. Lynch, however, still pursued the EST of WWE until losing at SummerSlam. The Man needs angles outside of title scenes so that other stars can grow and become viable challengers.

#2 Brock Lesnar is a part-time attraction for WWE

Brock won the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WWE Title this year.

While The Beast has been active in the past, it has always been in pursuit or defense of a championship. His recent return to attack Bobby Lashley actually saw Lesnar stepping back from the title scene. That attack set up their match for Crown Jewel, which Brock won.

Due to losing to Reigns at both WrestleMania and SummerSlam, however, he's fallen back into the rest of the pack in WWE.

The rosters of both RAW and SmackDown have plenty of stars who are worthy of being top Champions instead of Lesnar. The likes of Drew McIntyre, AJ Styles, Rollins, Bray Wyatt, and Cody Rhodes are main-event players. The promotion doesn't need to rely on part-timer Lesnar as much as it has in the past.

#1 Charlotte Flair could use character development outside of titles

Flair is used to being a champion.

Charlotte Flair has had a title reign every year since her debut in 2015. Despite many short runs, she is still considered the most decorated woman in WWE history. In contrast, someone like Alexa Bliss hasn't captured singles gold since 2018.

The Queen has been out of action since losing the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey in May. It would be a mistake if she returns and is immediately inserted into either title picture. Flair needs some character development outside of the title picture.

Part of the reason why WWE has struggled to build viable challengers over the last few years is the dominance in the title pictures of Flair and Lynch. Outside of Bianca Belair, the newer stars aren't built up enough to be credible threats.

Rhea Ripley's major title reigns in NXT and on RAW were ended by The Queen. With Triple H now in charge, hopefully, he will space out Flair's title runs instead of giving her a championship reign every year.

