4 WWE stars who could prevent The Bloodline's potential interference in the King of the Ring final

Fans were ecstatic when WWE announced the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. And it is fair to say that both tournaments have lived up to expectations.

The Queen of the Ring tournament featured numerous great matches and will culminate on Saturday (May 25) when Nia Jax goes one-on-one with former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. The King of the Ring tournament will also wrap up at the titular premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton, one of the most prolific superstars in WWE history, will clash with The Ring General, Gunther. This comes off the heels of The Viper defeating Tama Tonga in the semi-finals on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Due to Tama losing to Orton, there is a high likelihood that The Bloodline will try to interfere in some way.

Below are four WWE Superstars who could prevent The Bloodline's potential interference in the King of the Ring final:

#4. Kevin Owens has Randy Orton's back

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton destroying Austin Theory [Image via WWE.com]

Kevin Owens is one of the most loved superstars in WWE today! The Prizefighter was recently injured by Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa at Backlash France. The former WWE Champion made his return on SmackDown last night and helped The Apex Predator during a beatdown by the heel stable.

Owens shares a long and bitter history with the Samoan faction, and he has come to Randy's aid in the past as well. Hence, one can expect the SmackDown Superstar to mark his presence if Solo Sikoa and The Bloodline try to interfere in the summit clash of the King of the Ring tournament between Randy Orton and Gunther.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser may want the mat to remain sacred

Expand Tweet

Ludwig Kaiser is one of WWE's most underrated performers. The German professional wrestler has a million-dollar look physically and cosmetically, and he can also deliver the goods in the ring. The Imperium member is also a natural on the microphone.

With Alexander Wolfe kicked out of the group and released by the Stamford-based promotion and Giovanni Vinci recently booted out, Kaiser remains the only star left in the stable aside from Gunther himself. The Ring General prides himself on keeping the mat sacred, and Ludwig follows his teachings. Despite being a heel, they may not approve of The Bloodline interfering. As a result, Kaiser may shock fans and fight the group off to retain the integrity of the bout.

#2. Jimmy Uso may want revenge

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is one of the most accomplished tag team performers of all time. He and Jey Uso hold the record for the longest Tag Team Title reign (622 days) in the history of the company and are potentially on the Mt. Rushmore of tag team wrestling.

The former Bloodline member was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa and the debuting Tama Tonga on SmackDown after WrestleMania XL. The assault was so brutal that even Paul Heyman was shocked by the savagery. Jimmy has been out ever since.

There is little doubt that Jimmy will be looking for payback, and he's surely going to return as soon as he's physically able. While no timetable has been confirmed, the 38-year-old could appear as soon as today. If he does, don't be shocked if he stops The Bloodline from their shenanigans during the King of the Ring final.

#1. Roman Reigns could return to WWE television

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. The Tribal Chief has been away from WWE television since losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Title to Cody Rhodes at The Showcase of The Immortals last month.

In his absence, Solo Sikoa has stepped up and taken control of The Bloodline, even adding Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the fold. Solo claims to have been in communication with Reigns, but nobody believes it.

If Solo has been lying this entire time, Reigns could make his return by stopping this new Bloodline from interfering in the KOTR final. He could either do so physically or his presence alone may call off the group, similar to Mufasa scaring off the Hyenas in The Lion King.

