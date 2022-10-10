4 WWE stars who could return to align with Bray Wyatt

WWE struck gold once again when they wisely brought back Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules 2022. Following an ominous theatrical display, Wyatt was revealed as "The White Rabbit." The returning star received one of the loudest ovations of the year.

We saw The Firefly Fun House's characters come to life during his return, fuelling speculation that the former WWE Champion could be heading to another faction.

Fans have speculated about the potential members of the possible new group. Here, we explore four stars who could return to align with Bray Wyatt.

#4. Bo Dallas could return to WWE to align with his real-life brother

Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas are brothers.

Speaking of surprise returns, Bo Dallas, the former NXT Champion, may be set for a WWE return following his release in April 2021. Dallas is part of The Rotunda Family and is the brother to Bray Wyatt.

The timing of the former RAW Tag Team Champion's return is impeccable, as it could happen mere days removed from Wyatt's epic comeback. The Eater of Worlds and Bo Dallas were never acknowledged as real-life siblings on WWE television, but that may change soon.

The former NXT Champion could prove a valuable and reliable ally to Wyatt. If he does join his brother, it could be the most exciting and noteworthy thing that has happened to him on the main roster.

#3. Erick Rowan could return for a Wyatt Family reunion.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Windham (Bray Wyatt) shares never before seen picture with Erick Rowan, Brodie Lee, and Roman Reigns Windham (Bray Wyatt) shares never before seen picture with Erick Rowan, Brodie Lee, and Roman Reigns https://t.co/oT306FvPQt

Erick Rowan may be the most reliable ally Bray Wyatt has ever had. The late Luke Harper broke free from his master's spell and fought the former WWE Champion several times. As for Braun Strowman, he engaged in a long feud with The Fiend in 2020.

Rowan, on the contrary, has never had a full-fledged feud with The Eater of Worlds and may be the most trustworthy member of the family. Hence, it would make sense for Wyatt to enlist the docile "White Sheep," who was released as part of budget cuts in April 2020.

It is important to note that Rowan has not signed a contract with AEW but has a good working relationship with Tony Khan's promotion. However, given the multitude of released stars that have returned recently, one cannot rule out his return.

#2. Aleister Black may rise from the darkness to form an interesting alliance.

Malakai Black is not on the best terms with AEW, and widespread speculation was that he may leave the company for its greatest rival. However, despite requesting his release in early September, he debunked rumors of his departure in a live Instagram stream.

While WWE was playing around with "The White Rabbit" tease, they alluded to the lyrics of Aleister Black's theme song, heralding that he may be nearing a surprise return. Although he may not have been the rabbit, it certainly doesn't mean that Black won't return to the company, especially with Triple H in creative control.

Bray Wyatt and Aleister Black are two of the most ominous characters in professional wrestling today. With a mythical presence, they have a powerful aura that terrorizes everyone. If they shake hands and join forces, they can be unstoppable together.

#1. Randy Orton could return to follow the buzzards again

As many WWE fans may recall, Randy Orton was briefly a member of The Wyatt Family in 2016-17, along with the late Luke Harper and Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, for The Eater of Worlds, Orton burned down The Wyatt Compound and defeated his former leader at WrestleMania 33.

However, WWE is notorious for pulling unexpected swerves, and this could be another one. Although The Viper is out of commission for an undisclosed period, he could return to reunite with his former master. This would herald the end of RK-Bro and his well-received alliance with Matt Riddle.

It would open up several possibilities. The Original Bro may take issue with his former partner's sudden character change and start a rivalry. Bray Wyatt could bring back The Fiend to seek revenge on Orton, who once burned him alive and defeated him at WrestleMania 37, Wyatt's final match before his departure.

