4 WWE stars who could return at Money in the Bank 2025

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 will air live this Saturday night. The PLE will take place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The winners of the Men's and Women's Money in the Bank ladder matches will earn a future title shot.

Lyra Valkyria is also scheduled to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Bayley at Money in the Bank 2025. Cody Rhodes will also be teaming up with Jey Uso to battle Logan Paul and John Cena this weekend.

Listed below are four stars who could return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

#4. Roman Reigns could return at WWE Money in the Bank

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Roman Reigns competed against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 41. Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Reigns during the match and helped Seth Rollins emerge victorious.

Reigns attempted to attack Rollins on the following episode of WWE RAW but was blindsided by Bron Breakker. The former Intercontinental Champion hit Reigns with a Spear that sent The Tribal Chief through the barricade. The Head of the Table could return during the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and prevent Seth Rollins from capturing the contract.

#3. Omos

WWE Archive - Source: Getty

Omos has been absent from WWE television for over a year. The veteran hasn't appeared since the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 5, 2024, edition of SmackDown.

The Nigerian Giant used to be managed by MVP, but the veteran is no longer with the company and now leads The Hurt Syndicate alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in AEW. Omos may decide to align with Seth Rollins' faction on RAW and help the former champion win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

#2. Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL in September 2024. The injury occurred during a match against Gunther at a WWE Live Event. The former NXT Champion may be ready to return to action and could make an impact at Money in the Bank this weekend.

The Mad Dragon has a history with Bron Breakker and could attack the former Intercontinental Champion at the PLE on Saturday night. This would prevent Breakker from getting involved in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match to help Seth Rollins capture the briefcase.

#1. Bayley

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Bayley and Lyra Valkyria won a Gauntlet match earlier this year to become the number one contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championships. However, Bayley was attacked during Night 1 of WrestleMania and replaced by Becky Lynch in the title match.

Lynch and Valkyria won the titles, only to lose them back to The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following edition of RAW. The Role Model shared an update today while reading Lynch's book, and she may decide to return at Money in the Bank.

Lynch will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at the PLE, and Bayley could interfere in the match to prevent The Man from becoming champion.

