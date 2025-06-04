Becky Lynch calls multi-time WWE champion a "fan"

Becky Lynch referred to a multi-time WWE champion as a "fan" today on social media. The veteran will be competing in a title match this Saturday night at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Bayley has not been seen since she was attacked by Lynch at WrestleMania. The former leader of Damage CTRL was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at the PLE, but Lynch replaced her following the attack. The Man and Valkyria won the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows but lost them back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the following episode of WWE RAW.

Earlier today, Bayley took to her Instagram story to share an image of herself reading Lynch's book, adding the caption "good morning." Big Time Becks reacted to the post and referred to the 35-year-old as a fan. You can check out her message in the image below.

"I love my fans," she wrote.

Lynch reacted to Bayley's message today on social media. [Image credit: Becky Lynch's Instagram story]

Becky Lynch turned heel after losing the Women's Tag Team Championship and attacked Lyra Valkyria. The RAW star will be challenging Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Money in the Bank this weekend.

Bill Apter predicts Becky Lynch will get embarrassed at WWE Money in the Bank

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Becky Lynch was going to get embarrassed by Lyra Valkyria during their Women's Intercontinental Championship match at WWE Money in the Bank 2025.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter predicted that Valkyria was going to retain her title at the PLE this weekend. He added that the match was going to turn into a brawl, and Valkyria would emerge victorious.

"I think Lyra Valkyria is going to retain her championship. I think we are going to see a Lyra more vicious than we have ever seen her before. We saw her the other night on TV. She has got this new angry attitude, which I think is really, really great. I do like that very much. And I think that, I think it's gonna be a brawl and I think that Lyra is gonna embarrass Becky and Lyra is gonna keep her title," Apter said. [7:18 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see how Bayley plans on getting revenge on Becky Lynch when she returns to WWE television.

