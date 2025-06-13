4 WWE stars set to miss Night of Champions 2025

WWE Night of Champions 2025 is on the horizon, and the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. The King and Queen of the Ring finals are set to take place at the show, and some massive matches are also set to be announced. The company has already announced John Cena vs. CM Punk for the show, which has already hyped up the fans for the premium live event.

Ad

However, despite all the hype, a few major names are set to miss the show this year. Some of them have been absent for a week now, while others may not be part of the title picture, which could be the reason they miss the flight to Saudi Arabia. Here are a few big names who look set to miss the upcoming premium live event.

#4. Jey Uso

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Ad

Trending

Just a few weeks ago, Jey Uso stood tall as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, defending his title against every obstacle that stood in his path. However, everything changed on RAW this week when Gunther dethroned him in a hard-hitting title bout, leaving the world disappointed.

With his loss and no title in hand right now, Jey Uso could end up missing Night of Champions this year. While he could go back to Gunther for a rematch, it doesn’t seem like the company would stretch the storyline anymore. Rather, Jey could focus on some big feuds now before heading back into the world title picture.

Ad

#3. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been noticeably absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 41. Despite the Queen of the Ring tournament being a perfect opportunity for her to reclaim a top spot in the women's division, Bianca has not been announced for the tournament, which has taken fans by surprise.

With no current storylines for the EST of WWE and the possibility of using the Queen of the Ring tournament as her ticket to Saudi Arabia also gone, it is seemingly clear that the star is set to miss WWE Night of Champions this year.

Ad

#2. Logan Paul

After delivering a show-stealing tag team performance at Money in the Bank 2025, Logan Paul has earned a lot of respect from fans around the world for his in-ring skills. However, the company has not announced any match or appearance for him at Night of Champions, which has left the fans a bit disappointed.

The YouTube sensation and the former United States Champion has been a major name on the roster over the past few months, but the fans don’t like him a lot. Paul might end up missing this year’s Night of Champions Premium Live Event, but he will surely make headlines with his performance at SummerSlam.

Ad

#1. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns

Ad

Despite weeks of speculation, The Tribal Chief hasn’t made his return yet and might end up missing Night of Champions 2025 as well. Roman Reigns has been absent since the RAW after WrestleMania, and although fans hoped he would resurface during Seth Rollins’ way to winning the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match, things didn’t turn out that way.

With Reigns still on the sidelines, it is clear that he is set to miss WWE’s upcoming flight to Saudi Arabia. However, the former Undisputed WWE Champion might return very soon to make his presence felt at SummerSlam.

Only time will tell what the company has in store for these stars next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!