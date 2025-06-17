4 WWE stars who shockingly will miss Night of Champions

WWE Night of Champions will air live on June 28 in Saudi Arabia. John Cena is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk at the PLE.

The finals of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will also be taking place at the PLE later this month, with the winners going on to challenge for a major title at SummerSlam in August. As of now, there are several major stars not on the card for Night of Champions 2025.

Listed below are four stars who could shockingly miss Night of Champions.

#4. Liv Morgan will likely miss WWE Night of Champions

Liv Morgan confronted Nikki Bella during her WWE return last week on RAW and seemingly teased a match for Evolution 2. The 31-year-old also warned Women's World Champion IYO SKY that she would be coming after her title during last night's edition of the red brand.

Unfortunately, Morgan suffered a separated shoulder during her singles match against Kairi Sane on RAW, and The Pirate Princess was awarded the victory. The injury will likely force Morgan to miss some time, and the odds are she will not be in action at Night of Champions later this month.

#3. Gunther isn't scheduled for a match at the PLE

Gunther defeated Jey Uso in the main event of last week's edition of WWE RAW to become the new Intercontinental Champion. The veteran is scheduled for a big match next month but does not appear to be factored into the plans for Night of Champions.

Goldberg and The Ring General had a confrontation last year at Bad Blood, and the Hall of Famer returned last night during RAW. Goldberg revealed that he would be facing Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, suggesting that the World Heavyweight Champion will not be making an appearance at the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

#2. Seth Rollins and his stablemates are not scheduled to compete at the PLE

Seth Rollins emerged victorious in the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and can cash in for a title shot at a time and place of his choosing. Rollins is aligned with Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman on WWE RAW.

Reed and Breakker have both already been eliminated from the King of the Ring tournament and will not be a part of the finals at Night of Champions. The Visionary may be planning on cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at the PLE, but he is not booked on the card at the moment.

#1. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley competed in a Fatal 4-Way Queen of the Ring match on the June 9 edition of WWE RAW but came up short. Raquel Rodriguez interfered in the match, and Roxanne Perez capitalized to advance in the tournament.

The Eradicator got her revenge last night on WWE RAW and cost Raquel Rodriguez her opportunity to advance in the tournament. She hit the Women's Tag Team Champion with a Riptide outside the ring during the match last night, and Asuka took advantage to pick up the victory.

As of now, Ripley is not scheduled to compete at Night of Champions on June 28. The former champion is one of the biggest stars on the roster but may not be featured at the PLE in Riyadh.

