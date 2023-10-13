4 WWE stars The Judgment Day has tried to recruit

Unlike The Bloodline, The Judgment Day has been trying to recruit new members to the fold. Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, and Finn Balor have reached out to various stars across RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

Part of the difference lies within the group's makeup. The Bloodline is based on literal blood ties to the Anoa'i wrestling family. They only allow members of that famous lineage to be a part of the historic group (outside of the Wiseman, of course).

The Judgment Day, however, is a mix of stars at different stages of their careers. They may not be real-life family members, but the group has risen to dominate the current WWE landscape.

Because of that dominance, the faction has tried to expand in recent months. Various members of the group have tried to recruit the following four stars.

#4. Finn Balor tried to get JD McDonagh into the group

Balor and McDonagh go back to their days in the United Kingdom and Ireland. While Balor made it to WWE faster than McDonagh, the two have proven to be workhorses in the company.

After McDonagh was drafted to RAW, he started to interact with Balor. Those interactions turned into The Irish Ace involving himself in Judgment Day business from time to time.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have welcomed McDonagh, while Ripley has offered him opportunities to prove himself. Priest has not tolerated his presence even after McDonagh gifted him with a new Money in the Bank briefcase.

#3. Dominik Mysterio tried to recruit Trick Williams on NXT

Williams seemed more interested in the title rather than Mysterio's invitation.

When The Judgment Day went to NXT, they threw their weight around on WWE's third brand. With Dominik Mysterio as the North American Champion, he and Rhea Ripley encountered many young stars and potential recruits.

One of the stars Dominik tried to sign up was Trick Williams. Williams was still allied with Carmelo Hayes but was trying to establish himself as a singles performer.

Trick declined Dominik's overtures, and he even briefly captured the North American title from Mysterio. Ex-Con Dom won the belt back three days later, thanks to outside interference.

#2. Rhea Ripley gave a pep talk to Lyra Valkyria

Valkyria listened to Rhea but felt she was being manipulated.

During the faction's time in NXT, Rhea Ripley gave some words of encouragement to Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria was dealing with blindside attacks from Jacy Jayne, and The Eradicator suggested that Lyra not let that go unpunished.

She tried to remind Valkyria how much of a bad**s she was, suggesting that Lyra make Jayne pay for her disrespect. Valkyria eventually overcame her Jacy Jayne issue, so much so that it seemed like she might join The Judgment Day.

Instead of joining the group, however, Lyra opposed Ripley in one of the better women's matches in NXT in 2023. She also battled Mami and Dominik in mixed tag team action.

#1. All members of The Judgment Day tried to get Jey Uso to join

As he separated himself from The Bloodline, Jey Uso was courted by The Judgment Day. Balor, Priest, and Mysterio all had separate segments where they tried to convince Jey to join their group. He's also had romantic tension with Ripley.

Dominik tried to relate to him on a familial basis as he had issues with his father. The group gave Jey an ultimatum, and he ultimately decided against joining the faction.

Moving to RAW only exacerbated the recruitment tactics of Balor, Mysterio, and the rest of the group. Upset at his rejection, The Judgment Day attacked Uso until Cody Rhodes came out to make the save.

