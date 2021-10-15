4 WWE Superstars who want their daughters to be part of the business and 2 who don't 

The wrestling business definitely isn't one for the faint-hearted and WWE Superstars have first-hand knowledge of the entire process. Despite knowing the world that they are opening their children up to, there are several current and former stars who are still open to their offsprings following in their footsteps.

The Rock, Triple H, Santino Marella, and even Scott Armstrong already have daughters who are pushing to be able to continue the family name, but several others aren't open to the idea.

Whilst there are more parents who are open to the idea than those opposing it, it is worth noting that there are several stars who still want to protect their children from the business and everything that comes along with it.

Let's take a look at 4 such stars that want their daughters to follow in their footsteps, and 2 that don't:

#6. The Miz will support Monroe Sky if she wants to be a WWE Superstar

The Miz came to WWE 15 years ago as an on-screen personality and has since been able to prove all of his doubters wrong. He has since become one of the company's most recognizable stars.

Wrestling has given The Miz a wife, a family, and a reality TV show which the former WWE Champion is truly thankful for. This could be one of the reasons why The Miz revealed in an interview with SunSport that he would support his oldest daughter if she decided to follow in her parents' footsteps and join WWE:

"To be a WWE superstar, I mean it’s everything and more. Are there ups and downs? Yes, there’s ups and downs in every business and everything you do in life no matter what job or what thing that you’re doing. "I think my thing is if WWE is something that she loves and she really wants to do, then I’ll support it, but I’ll also educate her on the fact that in life, no matter what job, you’re going to have ups and downs. It’s just that way. But if you’re doing something that you love, then those downs aren’t really that big of a down because, you know what, you’re doing what you love," said The Miz.

Monroe Sky is just three years old, but don't rule out the daughter of former Divas Champion Maryse becoming part of the Women's Revolution one day.

#5. Jeff Hardy would help train his daughters for a career in the wrestling business

Jeff Hardy is nearing the end of his wrestling career and has recently opened up about the options that he has when he finally hangs up his boots.

The former WWE Champion has noted several times that he doesn't want to become a trainer, but if his daughters wanted to follow in his footsteps and become The Hardy Girls, then he would step up and coach them.

"I don’t see myself training people really, unless it’s my daughters. If my daughters want to wrestle, if they want to be The Hardy Girls, I’m going to be the trainer, and there’s a women’s championship, the tag team women’s championship now. I remember saying years ago, ‘Wow, that’d be cool if they had some women’s tag team titles,' and now here we are. So, it’s pretty cool," said Jeff Hardy.

Hardy was recently drafted over to Smackdown and still has some time left on his WWE contract, so this could be a few years in the future. Hardy's daughters are just 10 and five years old, so there's plenty of time for them to establish an interest in the family business.

