4 WWE stars who should be in the King of the Ring Final but are not

The King of the Ring Tournament has entered its final stages. Gunther defeated Jey Uso in the semi-finals on Monday Night RAW. The Ring General will now face the winner of Tama Tonga vs. Randy Orton in the final at the titular PLE in Jeddah this weekend.

Although Gunther vs. Tonga or Orton will certainly be an entertaining spot-fest, the final could have looked more compelling, especially if WWE had booked any of these four stars to be in the tournament's decider:

#4. Bronn Breakker should have cut his way through into the King of the Ring Finals

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce made a grave mistake by not booking Bronn Breakker in the tournament. Pearce's decision angered Breakker, who has transformed into a monstrous, uncaged animal, much like he was in his villainous run on NXT.

Kale Dixon and Ricochet felt the worst of the former NXT Champion's wrath. The former's head was crushed at ringside, while the latter received a spine-crushing Spear backstage during an interview.

Considering the threat he poses to the main roster, Breakker could have been an intriguing addition to the tournament. Fans would have loved to witness another showdown between the former "Dog of NXT" and Gunther.

The tournament also would have been an effective way of introducing Breakker to casual wrestling fans. However, the King of The Ring symbolizes royalty and sophistication, two qualities that the former NXT Superstar lacks. Secondly, a loss this early in his main roster run could have been disadvantageous.

#3. Ilja Dragunov

Last week, Jey Uso defeated Ilja Dragunov, one of RAW's fastest-rising stars, in the quarter-finals of The King of the Ring Tournament. This was a questionable move in the eyes of many fans, who were hoping that The Mad Dragon would advance further for a colossal match against Gunther.

Dragunov has impressed many with his in-ring work, aggressive style, and uncanny charisma. In several ways, he could be the new version of Gunther, with Triple H giving him a similar push. However, a defeat to Jey Uso may have derailed his momentum as it quickly ended his undefeated streak.

Becoming King of the Ring within weeks of his main roster debut would have been a great way to put the locker room on notice and elevate The Mad Dragon's stock. However, WWE probably has a long-term goal with Dragunov.

They may have wanted to save Gunther vs. Dragunov for a bigger occasion with more build and heat, and thus, they chose Jey Uso.

#2. Ludwig Kaiser

Considering his status as a Tag Team Specialist and Gunther's trusted ally, it didn't much much sense to include Ludwig Kaiser in the most royal tournament in pro wrestling history.

However, Kaiser brings class and finesse to the ring, helping to make the mat sacred once again. All of these qualities are valued in a king. William Regal and Booker T. had amazing reigns as the rulers of the squared circle because they embodied similar values.

Gunther's ally would have, thus, been a fitting choice to become King of the Ring. However, since his friend, The Ring General was participating, he was excluded owing to his loyalty. On the contrary, Kaiser's inclusion would have added an intriguing dynamic to his relationship with the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion.

#1. AJ Styles would have been a "phenomenal" King of the Ring

AJ Styles finds himself in a peculiar position. The Phenomenal One continuously flirts with the spotlight but fails to transition into a prominent figure in the upper card.

The former WWE Champion recently came off a five-star classic match against Cody Rhodes at Backlash France. He returned to form, and this could have been the start of his road to recovery. However, Styles lost to Randy Orton in the first round of The King of the Ring Tournament.

The Phenomenal One has accomplished much in his career, but the status of "King" has eluded him in WWE. Winning the crown would have added another massive accolade to his list of accomplishments.

Secondly, even if he didn't win, Styles would have made his opponents look good, which is what he accomplished with Rhodes. This would have made the eventual winner of the tournament look more impressive and meaningful.