4 WWE Superstars who should bring back their old gimmicks

Every wrestler's gimmick, whether in WWE or anywhere else in wrestling, has been paramount in portraying their character and ability to connect with the audience. However, over the years, many superstars have undergone character switches, which can sometimes diminish the spark that originally made them popular.

This has now led fans to believe that some superstars might need to revive their older personas to provide a fresh boost in their careers, creating more exciting and compelling storylines.

In this regard, let's explore four WWE Superstars who should bring back their old gimmicks:

#4. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton debuted as a heel on NXT in late 2021. She defeated Fallon Henley, portraying a gimmick which was a rich and spoiled 'daddy's girl.'

She achieved significant success while in the developmental brand and eventually became the NXT Women's Champion. Stratton was later called up to SmackDown. However, despite reaching the top of the women's division within just a year of moving to the main roster by winning the WWE Women's Championship, Stratton's reign has been somewhat underwhelming.

This has now led many to believe that her babyface persona had plateaued. Hence, she might need to embrace her dark side and revive her rich 'daddy's girl' gimmick to regain prominence on the roster as a formidable champion.

#3. Bayley

Bayley has been displaying heel-like traits since making her return on RAW after Clash in Paris. She was out of action for about a month before finally making her comeback on the red brand and saving Lyra Valkyria during a beatdown from Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day.

However, fans believe that The Role Model needs to turn heel once again and bring back The Hugger gimmick. Given the recent setbacks the 36-year-old has faced, adopting a more sinister character could enable her to regain her lost momentum on the roster.

#2. Finn Bálor

Finn Bálor turned heel for the first time on the main roster on the June 6 episode of RAW when Edge introduced him as The Judgment Day's newest member. He later teamed up with Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley to attack and kick the WWE Hall of Famer out of the villainous faction, cementing his heel turn.

However, it appears that Finn Bálor is better suited as a solo competitor than as part of a team, as he has yet to capture any singles titles since joining The Judgment Day. While it seems that The Demon Prince is struggling to achieve significant success as a heel, he might need to leave the villainous faction and turn face, returning to his original Prince gimmick.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is another WWE Superstar who might need to return to his original gimmick, as he has visibly lost any momentum he had after losing the United States Championship to LA Knight on the March 7 episode of SmackDown.

Hence, Nakamura might benefit from reviving his original 'King of Strong Style' persona from his NXT days to regain his stride. He last competed on television on the June 13 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in a losing effort.

