4 WWE Superstars that Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle and 2 who refused to wrestle him

Brock Lesnar is the reigning WWE Champion and could be set to main event WrestleMania 38 alongside Roman Reigns.

Whilst it's clear that Lesnar has no issue with facing off against The Tribal Chief since the duo have done battle several times in recent years, there are a select few stars that Lesnar has preferred to avoid.

There are also a small number of WWE Superstars who don't want to face Brock Lesnar in one-on-one competition since they have openly admitted that they refused to wrestle The Beast.

The following list looks at just four WWE Superstars who Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle and two who refused to wrestle The Beast.

#6. Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle Hardcore Holly

WWE toured South Africa back in 2004 off the back of Brock Lesnar's victory over Hardcore Holly at The Royal Rumble. Lesnar and Holly had already shared the ring in front of the WWE Universe and he wasn't impressed that he had to fly out to South Africa to wrestle the veteran once again.

Lesnar explained the situation in his book entitled Death Clutch, where he made it clear that he didn't believe anyone would pay to see the match.

"Now I have to travel all the way to South Africa to work with Bob Holly? Could anyone please tell me why? I knew no one would pay to see that match. Since I'm not really needed, give me some time off. I really needed the break by this time, but John Laurinaitis told me how much I'm needed on the card. AGAINST BOB HOLLY? Are you sh***ing me?"

#5. Brock Lesnar refused to wrestle Shane McMahon

Brock Lesnar and Shane McMahon have stood across the ring from one another several times but have never faced off one-on-one, which is odd since The Beast even delivered an F5 to The Boss's son following SummerSlam 2016.

This encounter didn't lead to a match between the two men, since Lesnar himself refused a match against Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 33. According to a report by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Brock "certainly didn't want to do" the match and instead went on to face Goldberg.

The two men first clashed at Survivor Series in 2016 before their rematch at WrestleMania 33 saw Lesnar defeat Goldberg for the Universal Championship.

