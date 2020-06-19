Brock Lesnar told Matt Riddle to stop talking about him

Most WWE fans would probably love to see a match between Matt Riddle and Brock Lesnar, considering their similar athletic backgrounds. However, Lesnar reportedly refused to work with Matt Riddle. In an interview with Ariel Helwani on ESPN MMA, Riddle seemingly confirmed those reports and revealed his meeting with Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2020.

Brock Lesnar told Matt Riddle to stop calling him out on social media

Matt Riddle said that at the last Royal Rumble, he was excited about getting in the ring for the Rumble match. The former NXT Tag Team Champion expressed that he was hoping to get a little in-ring time and mix it up with Brock Lesnar. Then, he met the Beast Incarbefore the match. He said:

"Let's just say he came up to me with a security guard, not that he needed the security guard. He came up to me, put his arm around me and told me we were never going to work. So, I shouldn't mention his name or talk about him or anything like that. And I should not call him out on social media. And I said, 'Whatever you want, Bro.'

Even though Matt Riddle abided by Lesnar's demands, the Original Bro still wants the "Dream Match" to happen, and he said that would never change.

