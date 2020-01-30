Matt Riddle promises to 'take Brock Lesnar's career'

He ain't holding back (Pic source: WhatCulture/WWE)

In the latest WWEPC YouTube video, the cameras caught up with Matt Riddle after his quick elimination from the Royal Rumble match and the Superstar made it clear that he will get his hands on Brock Lesnar and end his career.

In an earlier report, it was said that The Beast Incarnate did run into Riddle earlier in the day and made it clear that he was not interested in working with him.

According a WWE official, Lesnar is said to have approached Riddle backstage and grabbed his shoulder to get his attention. Then, Lesnar said: “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever.

In the video above, Riddle seemed to be highly disappointed with his quick elimination from the battle royal. He also said that it was one of his favorite PPVs as a child and seemed dissatisfied with his booking. With regards to Lesnar, he said:

"I really wanted to get my hands on Brock. You know, I saw him throwing everyone around, I don't care what he says or anybody else says, I don't care if he wants the match or not. I'm going to get it. I don't care. It's not up to him. I don't like being told no. Especially when I worked as hard as I did. And trust me. I guarantee you, I get my hands on him and I make that match happen. And I take his career...I promise, I PROMISE."

From what it seems, Matt Riddle believes he will get that match with Brock Lesnar that he so desperately wants. At the end of the day, it is up to Vince McMahon but will he make it happen? At the moment, it's just speculation.