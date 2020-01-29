WWE Rumors- Brock Lesnar tells WWE Superstar "You and I will never work together" in backstage confrontation

Brock Lesnar grabbing Paul Heyman

During the Royal Rumble, we reported Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet's news that Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle were involved in a backstage altercation before the Pay-Per-View where 'The Beast Incarnate' had some choice words for Matt Riddle.

Now, we have some more details on what actually took place in this confrontation courtesy of TalkSport's Alex McCarthy who was at the Royal Rumble event,

According a WWE official, Lesnar is said to have approached Riddle backstage and grabbed his shoulder to get his attention. Then, Lesnar said: “Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever.

In case you weren't already aware, Matt Riddle has been undergoing an online campaign to wrestle Brock Lesnar and possibly retire him at WrestleMania and really stepped things up a gear when Lesnar announced himself to be in the Royal Rumble.

However when the Royal Rumble came around, Brock Lesnar had already been eliminated by the time Matt Riddle entered and then 'The King of Bros' was dumped out of the ring disappointingly quickly.

Riddle is alleged by Alex McCarthy to have tried to speak to Brock Lesnar, but couldn't get a word in. He was described as being his usual cool self. McCarthy also shot down rumors that Riddle's poor Rumble performance was punishment for this backstage incident stating it was always the plan.

Nevertheless, this has only increased the excitement surrounding a potential match between the two men. I certainly hope that Matt Riddle will get his wish and wrestle either Brock Lesnar or Goldberg (who he's had another backstage altercation with) soon enough.

