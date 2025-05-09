4 WWE Superstars who changed their looks completely by cutting off their hair

WWE and professional wrestling is an interesting industry. On one hand, the sport relies on legitimate athleticism and toughness. At the same time pro wrestling is entertainment and to truly succeed, one has to be able to cut a promo and charisma is a necessity.

Ad

While some would prefer this not to be the case, the truth is, someone's appearance is important in the world of pro wrestling. This doesn't inherently mean everybody has to look cookie-cutter or like a model, but someone's look is a big part of their overall presentation.

Some big names had a lot of aura thanks to their appearance. Be it height, muscle mass, wild hair, tattoos, excessive tans, and beyond, someone's appearance can be their most memorable attribute.

Ad

Trending

A wrestler's hair is often a key component of their look, which means when a hair cut takes place, the star can look radically different. This article will look at four superstars who completely changed their appearance after getting a haircut.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Below are four WWE Superstars who changed their looks completely by cutting off their hair.

#4. Pete Dunne recently changed up his look

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pete Dunne is one of the best in-ring workers in WWE today. He came up through the ranks via NXT UK and later found success on NXT in the United States. Over the past several years, Pete has been a regular on both RAW and SmackDown.

The Bruiserweight has evolved a bit on-screen over the past decade or so he's been part of WWE television. His hair started off relatively short and grew out considerably throughout his time with The Brawling Brutes and now as part of New Catch Republic.

Ad

With that being said, Pete's look has changed and many fans aren't aware of it. The former United Kingdom Champion posted a picture of himself with his new baby, teasing his impending return to television. The jacked star's hair was also noticeably cut and styled differently, meaning he looks completely different compared to any point in his television career.

#3. Kurt Angle had his head shaved in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kurt Angle is one of the all-time greats. He was an Olympic gold medalist before getting into pro wrestling. He then went on to become a multi-time WWE Champion, Hall of Famer, and wrestling legend. His legacy will always be remembered.

At one point, Angle was known for being extremely clean cut with a nice head of hair. That changed, however, as The Olympic Gold Medalist and WWE Hall of Famer eventually had his head shaved live in front of paying fans.

Ad

Angle had a bout with Edge where the loser had to have their head shaved at Judgment Day 2002. Edge won the Hair vs. Hair Match with a Small Package pinning combination and proceeded to shave Angle bald. Kurt never looked the same, even if he tried rocking a wig temporarily.

#2. Kane looked completely different

Kane is a wrestling legend. While he may be a more controversial figure these days due his career away from the ring, the former WWE Champion is a Hall of Famer and will forever be fondly remembered for his work in wrestling.

Ad

The Big Red Machine changed his look a few times, but the most notable was in 2003. On the June 23, edition of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion was forced to unmask after losing to Triple H in a world title bout. This shocked everyone, as he had never been fully unmasked prior.

Kane would rock a half shaved head temporarily, likely to sell the "burns" from his past. Eventually, though, Kane would start shaving his head entirely. From the long hair he had when masked to being completely bald, it was a totally different look.

Ad

#1. The Big Show changed his look in a big way

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Big Show is one of the most legendary giants in pro wrestling history. He started his career four decades ago in WCW and went on to have an incredible run in WWE where he held numerous world titles.

The big man started his career with long hair and that carried over into his WWE run early on. He eventually cut his hair in 2000, but would grow much of it back until things changed for him in September of 2005, however.

On September 23, 2004, World Wrestling Entertainment held a SmackDown 5th Anniversary special. Kurt Angle infamously used a tranquilizer gun to make the big man pass out. He then shaved The Big Show's head. Show remained bald or effectively bald ever since then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More